Jin Air stirrups Score 9/10 Performance: 9/10

Style: 9/10

Durability: 8/10

Value: 8/10 Manufacturer: Jin Price as reviewed: £225.00

Welcome to our group test of technical stirrups. All of the stirrups in this group test have been put through their paces by professional event rider Sam Jennings. Find out what she thought below

Official description: Jin Air stirrups

The aluminium Jin Air stirrups have been created to combine the best of safety, design and comfort. The anatomic footbed, already approved and patented, guarantees maximum comfort and grip and helps to prevent you losing your stirrups. The smart-release mechanism allows the foot to exit in all directions in the case of a fall.

Its new structure, equipped with a part of the external arch in flexible material, allows the easy exit of the foot in case of need, still guaranteeing lateral support of the foot thanks to a truncated cone design. It automatically returns to the initial position without causing structural changes. The anatomical pad also provides more stability and the ergonomic shape helps to maintain the correct posture of the body while it is in the saddle.

Available in 16 different colours.

First impressions

As soon as I got on, my heels were much lower without even thinking about it.

Overview of performance

I really liked these stirrups – they’re well suited to jumping and I felt very springy. They helped get my heels down and I was surprised at how far they went down without me even thinking about it! The grip on treads was really good. The outside smart-release arm is ‘pingable’ but quite rigid at the same time.

Sam’s likes and dislikes

I liked the simple design, although found this particular colour a little bright for me. They were, however, really lightweight, which was great.

