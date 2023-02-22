7 pairs of stirrups for jumping





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

While stirrups can be used in any discipline (assuming they comply with the rules if you’re competing), some designs are made with jumping in mind. By investing in a quality stirrup that guides you into the right position, you can begin to develop improved feel, coordination and technique. With the different leg positions and demands on the body in each discipline, some stirrup designs will be more beneficial to you than others. Using the best stirrups for jumping with not only aid your leg position, but can help alleviate pain, too, while many also have quick-release features.

We’ve sorted through all of the technical stirrups and safety stirrups we know lots about – and some that we’ve been able to try out – and selected a few that we think are good options for showjumpers and event riders.

Best jumping stirrups: the contenders

Flex-On Green Composite Stirrups

Colours: 10 frame and 17 elastomer options | Weight: 400g each | RRP: £185.95 |

These stirrups use elastomer shock absorbers to cushion and reduce the shockwaves from horse’s movement. They have an off-set leather slot that helps achieve the optimum leg position, while the generous footbed gives a wide area of support and the inclined angle encourage the heel to stay down. The ‘Green’ refers to the environmentally sourced polyamide that covers the sprung steel frame. They are also available in a junior size (for riders under 40kg).

Another pair of Flex-On stirrups, which are based on these stirrups but with an additional breakaway arm, scored 9/10 as part of our independent testing scheme and were awarded H&H Approved status – read the full Flex On Safety Stirrups review.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Jin Air Stirrups

Colours: 16 | Weight: 430g each | RRP: £218 | H&H Review: 9/10, H&H Approved |

These stirrups have an anatomical footbed that provides a high level of comfort, grip and stability, while also helping prevent you losing your stirrups. The smart-release mechanism with flexible arch allows your foot to exit in all directions should you fall before automatically returning to its original position.

We found these stirrups to be well suited to jumping. They also felt very springy, which suggests they offer good shock absorption.

Read H&H’s independent Jin Air stirrups review.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com





Sprenger Bow Balance Stirrups

Colours: Black, anthracite or bronze | Weight: 552g each | RRP: From £195.90 |

The Bow Balance stirrups feature the innovative four-link-system technology, which makes them flexible in all directions, softening the impact without creating an unstable feeling. The bow shape of the steel section reduces the risk of the foot becoming trapped within, ensures enhanced security, encourages a good leg position and makes them easier to regain when lost. The stirrups have an extra-wide tread pad to aid balance and come with two types of rubber hardness for a better grip.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or equus.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Freejump Soft’Up Classic Stirrups

Colours: Black, silver, pearl navy or pearl red | Weight: 456g each | RRP: From £255 |

These stirrups combine the comfort and technology of the FreeJump single-branch stirrups with the classic design of a straight-eye stirrup. The straight eye helps to maintain a straight and stable leg position. The Soft’Up Classics have slightly reduced dimensions so are particularly suited for women or those up to size UK 8½.

The soft outer branch is designed to open under pressure and enable foot release in the event of a fall. The footplates with removable and replaceable steel cleats offer great grip. The shifted centre of gravity allows a natural inclination and encourages the descent of the heels.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or naylors.com

In the US? View now at amazon.com

LeMieux Vector Balance Stirrup

Colours: Black, black/aluminium, aluminium, carbon grey, auburn, rose gold or navy | Weight: 419g each | RRP: £159.95 |

The ergonomic footplate of this stirrup is set at 5° with a cross-track grip surface, and is mounted on a shock-absorbing cushioned layer with a 70% compression rating. It also benefits from an integrated hinged arm that releases when abnormal pressure is applied, and allows the foot to come out of the stirrup.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

JS Italia Jin Anatomic Stirrups

Colours: 20+ options | Weight: 400g | RRP: £169 |

An evolution of the Jin Stirrup, the Anatomic stirrup is designed for support, grip and performance. The extra-wide, high-grip footplate provides support for improved comfort and leg position. They are made using the highest quality, lightweight aluminium, and are available in over 20 colours, including high shine and matt finishes.

In the UK? View now at ebay.co.uk

Ophena S Magnetic Safety Stirrups

Colours: Silver or black | Weight: 650g each | RRP: From £289 | H&H Review: 8/10 |

The Ophena S magnetic safety stirrups have a unique open design and magnetic system to prevent you getting caught in the stirrup with no room for error. They are designed to help improve your control, leg position and confidence. These stirrups include a pair of magnetic insoles that create a magnetic connection between the stirrups and your boots, which provides you with better grip and control no matter the conditions.

The Smart Attach technology allows you to attach the stirrups without completely removing the leathers by threading the leather through the double arm, which saves you time and preserves your leathers. They can still be run up and attached at the top of the saddle when not in use.

These stirrups can be used in British Showjumping competition, but not British Eventing.

Read H&H’s independent Ophena stirrups review.

You might also like:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.