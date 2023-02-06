



If you compete in affiliated showjumping or eventing competitions and choose to carry a whip, it’s not as simple as finding one that catches your eye – it needs to conform to the rules and be one of the BE or BS legal whips.

British Showjumping introduced new whip rules on 1 January 2020 in order to promote horse welfare. More recently, British Eventing have since followed suit, insisting that only padded whips can be carried in the jumping phases from 2023. When the BS rule was first introduced in 2020, there weren’t many to choose from, but now it’s possible to get a range of lengths, grip sizes and colours so that you can find something that works for you.

What are the BS/BE whip rules?

British Showjumping state that “no rider may carry, use or permit to be used a whip other than those detailed below in the arena, the collecting ring or anywhere on or in the immediate vicinity of the showground”.

British Eventing state that, when jumping, riders can carry one whip that complies with the details below.

Whips must comply with the following rules:

Whips must be no less than 45cm and no more than 70cm (for BS) or 75cm (for BE) in length

There must be no binding within 17cm of the end of the pad

The minimum diameter of the shaft, which must run through the entirety of the whip, is 1cm

The overall weight of the whip must not exceed 160g and must be evenly distributed throughout the length of the whip

The contact area, which is considered to be 2 /5 of the overall length, must be covered with a pad

/5 of the overall length, must be covered with a pad The pad must be smooth, with no protrusion or raised surface (such as embellishment or embroidery)

The pad must be made of shock-absorbing material throughout its circumference, giving a compression factor of at least 6mm

There must not feature wording, advertising or personalisation

BE/BS legal whips: what are your options?



ProCush Showjumping Whip

Colours: Red/black, pink/blue or black | RRP: £37.99 |

This 63cm whip has a rubber grip handle that provides a secure and comfortable grip.

ProCush Showjumping Whip - available at multiple UK retailers

Shires Competition Jumping Whip

Colours: Pink, navy or black | RRP: £20.99 |

This 69cm whip has a golf club style grip handle that balances comfortably in the hand.

Shires Competition Jumping Whip - available at multiple UK retailers

Woof Wear Jump Bat

Colours: Black | RRP: £19.99 |

Available in three sizes – 65cm (full), 60cm (slim) or 50cm (junior) – this bat has a TPR rubber grip and a metallic spiral on the shaft.

Woof Wear Jump Bat (Full Grip) - available at multiple UK retailers

Woof Wear Jump Bat (Slim Grip) - available at multiple UK retailers

Woof Wear Jump Bat (Junior Grip) - available at multiple UK retailers

KM Elite Cush Grip Jump Bat Whip

Colours: Black, white, green, red, blue or purple | RRP: £26.50 |

Available in three sizes – 65cm (standard), 60cm (slimline) or 50cm (junior) – this whip has a cushioned handle and is available in a selection of colours.

KM Elite Cush Grip Jump Bat Whip (Standard) - available at multiple UK retailers

KM Elite Cush Grip Jump Bat Whip (Slimline) - available at multiple UK retailers

LeMieux Pro Baton Whip

Colours: Black or navy | RRP: £22.95 |

This whip has a shock-absorbing gel pad that is covered in suede for a sleek look.

LeMieux Pro Baton Whip - available at multiple UK retailers

Fleck Delta Pro Jockey Bat

Colours: Black | RRP: £34 |

The Delta Pro Jockey Bat from Fleck is a classic bat handmade by experts to the highest standards from the finest materials. The Delta Pro Jocket Bat from Fleck is designed with a fibreglass core, long soft cushion flap and a Delta Pro grip. The slim ergonomically shaped and unbeatable grip is designed in a triangular shape to enable optimum hold and handling. 60cm

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Woof Wear Resolute Jump Bat

Colours: Grey/rose gold or grey/silver | RRP: £24.99 |

This 60cm bat is specifically designed to provide a tactile no-compromise grip.

Woof Wear Resolute Jump Bat - available at multiple UK retailers

Elico Crystal Jumping Whip

Colours: Black | RRP: From £22.50 |

With a rubber handle and diamanté braiding on the shaft, this whip is available in two lengths – 50cm or 68cm.

In the UK? View now at equus.co.uk

