A ‘massive step’ as new whip and spur rules are making a difference





Whip and spur rules brought in across disciplines are having an effect – in making riders consider their use as much as the use itself.

Those competing under British Showjumping (BS) rules join The Pony Club and British Riding Clubs (BRC) riders in that whips may only be used to back up leg aids, never as discipline or punishment of the horse.

The Pony Club rules on spurs now apply from this month; riders who want to use them must either have passed their C+ test or an assessment showing that they understand spurs’ use and have a stable enough lower leg to wear them appropriately. Coaches and officials may remove spurs if at any time they feel they are being used incorrectly.

Leading physiotherapist Gillian Tabor was stewarding at an Eggesford Hunt branch mini showjumping competition in early January, and she told H&H the rules are making a difference.

“It was amazing,” she said. “All the kids had their tack checked as they came into the warm-up and anyone carrying a whip, I asked if they knew the rules and they all did. I don’t know if there were fewer children carrying them, but we didn’t have to pull anyone up [for misuse].”

Dr Tabor pointed out that using a whip on a horse who has refused a fence “doesn’t make sense” in light of what we know about horses’ learning processes and cognition, so it is ineffective as a punishment anyway.

She said the spur rule is a “massive step forward”.

“There were a handful wearing them at the show and I’m sure there would have been a lot more previously,” she said. “One member usually wore them; she took them off and there was no difference to how her pony went. These are steps in the right direction.”

The Pony Club CEO Marcus Capel told H&H that the club’s responsibility is to help young riders and their parents improve understanding and foster the mindset of putting the horse’s interests first at all times.

“We’ve got people talking, which is good. I’m so pleased people are talking about it and about The Pony Club,” he said. “All-round horsemanship is what we’re teaching. We’re getting back to where we should be as the source of knowledge for young riders and their parents.”

The new BS rule applied from 1 January; the padded baton, which replaced the whip in 2020, “may only be used as an aid to support the natural aids in encouraging the horse forward; [it] may be used to support the shoulder to encourage the horse in the desired direction.

“The padded baton must not be used to discipline or punish the horse/pony nor to vent an athlete’s temper,” the rules add. “Such use is always excessive.”

BS CEO Iain Graham told H&H there had been no negative reaction to the new rule.

“It’s not a rule where it’s been hard to get the message across to members about why it’s come in,” he said. “I think they understand the need to change, to show we’re treating and training horses in the correct way.”

BRC brought in similar whip rules last year and, from 2025, may be used a maximum of twice per incident. Any mark means excessive use. Spurs will only be allowed for prelim level dressage and above at BRC qualifiers and championships.

“Spurs must only be used to enhance the normal leg aids and allow for better communication from rider to horse,” the rule states. “Spurs must never be used to vent a rider’s temper or to reprimand a horse; any use for such a reason is automatically excessive.”

Head of BRC Rachael Hollely-Thompson told H&H: “Throughout all BRC competitive opportunities, the welfare of the horse is of paramount importance. To make sure the best practices are followed, we regularly review the rules we have.

“We believe these revisions will play a key role in supporting all those involved in BRC events and activities, helping us to continue to uphold the highest level of horse welfare.”

