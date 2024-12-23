Whips may not be used to discipline horses in new showjumping rules with a welfare focus





Padded whips may only be allowed to back up leg aids – and not to punish the horse – in British Showjumping (BS) from 1 January, in part of rule changes with a “strong focus on equine welfare”.

BS revisions to come into force in 2025 include changes to use of the padded batons, which replaced whips in BS competition five years ago.

“As everyone will be aware there is a strong focus on equine welfare and it is the responsibility of everyone who rides, trains or cares for horses to ensure that they are always treated correctly,” a BS spokesperson said.

From 1 January, the padded baton “may only be used as an aid to support the natural aids in encouraging the horse forward; [it] may be used to support the shoulder to encourage the horse in the desired direction.

“The padded baton must not be used to discipline or punish the horse/pony nor to vent an athlete’s temper,” the rules add. “Such use is always excessive.”

The baton may not be used more than three times in total while in the arena, nor may it be used immediately after elimination, or a refusal, run-out in the competition or practice arena.

The rider’s arm may not come above the shoulder, and the baton should make contact with the horse behind the rider’s leg.

If used to support the horse’s shoulder, the rider must keep both hands on the reins. If the horse’s skin is broken or masked as a result of baton use, this is “always considered excessive”. Misuse of the baton anywhere on the showground will result in disciplinary action.

In another change, members will only be allowed to use equipment allowed in the competition arena for the jumping warm-up. Draw reins are allowed in prizegivings if needed.

“The aim is to clarify how the padded baton should be used,” BS CEO Iain Graham told H&H, adding that equine welfare is the driver for the changes. “The aim is for people to use them to back up the leg aid, not for punishment.”

Another change involves provision for riders with hidden disabilities, after it was highlighted by the BS equality, diversity and inclusion group

“We are pleased to confirm that it has been agreed to allow members to have a caller at Club and Just for Schools competitions/classes if the athlete dispensation panel has granted dispensation that this member has sufficient medical needs to permit the use of a caller in competition,” the spokesperson said.

“The caller will stand with the course-designer in the arena, and they will only be able to give directions to the rider, no other guidance or instructions will be allowed.

“It has been agreed that a British Showjumping yellow ribbon in the horses tail will be offered for those who have been granted a dispensation, this should alert other riders to give the horse/rider more space in the practice arena.”

