



The LA28 Olympic equestrian events will be held at Santa Anita Park – the home of horse sport at the 1984 Games.

The announcement is a change from the previously earmarked venue of Galway Downs, the owner of which said last week (11 April) was “surprised” to learn days earlier that it had been “suddenly removed from consideration”.

FEI president Ingmar De Vos said Santa Anita Park will be a “spectacular venue” for the Olympics.

“The FEI has very fond memories of Santa Anita, which hosted the equestrian events at the 1984 Olympic Games,” said Mr De Vos.

“The venue is set to offer a breathtaking stage for all the Olympic equestrian competitions and the proximity to LA city will undoubtedly attract many spectators to Santa Anita.

“We look forward to continuing our cooperation with LA28 to deliver spectacular equestrian events at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.”

The venue is where Mark Todd and Charisma won the first of their legendary back-to-back individual Olympic eventing titles.

US Equestrian chief executive Bill Moroney said the federation has the “utmost confidence” in the LA28 organising committee.

“We anticipate exceptional equestrian sport will take place at this special legacy venue from the 1984 Olympic Games,” he said.

“We are also extremely pleased that the IOC [International Olympic Committee] has confirmed the athlete quotas across the disciplines for 2028 and they remain unchanged from 2024.”

IOC sports director Kit McConnell thanked the FEI for “active engagement in all the discussions regarding the venue”.

“We have created a strong partnership with the organising committee and the city of Los Angeles, which enjoys the full support of the local equestrian community,” said Mr McConnell.

The FEI said the venue for equestrian events at the LA28 Paralympics is set to be announced “at a later date following the review and approval of the International Paralympic Committee governing board”.

Santa Anita Park operates mainly as a racecourse and has hosted the Breeders Cup numerous times. It also holds international showjumping, including a World Cup qualifier.

Its grandstand seats 26,000 spectators and its grounds can accommodate a crowd of 50,000. There are 61 barns that can house more than 2,000 horses, plus an on-site veterinary clinic.

At the last LA Games, the US won three gold medals across the equestrian events; their eventing and showjumping teams tasted glory on home soil, and Joe Fargis on A Touch Of Class were crowned Olympic showjumping champions.

Britain claimed showjumping and eventing team silver, and British pathfinder Ginny Elliot became the first British woman to win an individual eventing medal; bronze with Priceless (pictured, top).

Individual dressage champions Reine Klimke and Ahlerich led the German side to team gold.

What happened to Galway Downs?

H&H reported last year that Galway Downs, an existing facility in Temecula, had been proposed as the equestrian sport venue. But Mr de Vos said at the FEI Sports Forum (31 March to 1 April) that “the venue will be decided soon and it’s all open”.

At a press briefing last Wednesday (9 April), the IOC was asked for information on the equestrian venue for LA28.

IOC Olympic Games executive director Christophe Dubi said: “The executive board has validated the masterplan in broad terms and that’s a really practical and very helpful step forward.

“As for the announcement, including each and every detail, let’s be clear, this will be the responsibility of LA [organisers].”

“What I can tell you is that the key principles that were followed for the establishment of the masterplan was to use and maximise the existing venues, no new permanent infrastructures, maximise also the opportunities within the city of LA and also regroup the venues to avoid standalone. Every time you have a standalone [venue], you are complexifying the operation.”

On 11 April, Galway Downs said it had been told late on 9 April that “another venue” had been selected. We now know this to be Santa Anita Park.

Galway Downs owner Ken Smith said: “We are extremely surprised that we were suddenly removed from consideration. We don’t understand how, based on the 28 March City Council’s vote of approval, this could happen.

“When we started this process more than four years ago, we understood the equestrian venue selection for LA28 would be a highly competitive, evolving process. Being selected as the proposed equestrian venue put Galway Downs and Temecula Valley on the world stage. We’re very proud of that, and we’re just getting started. Galway Downs will continue to host elite national and international competitions as well as additional sporting events.”

Temecula mayor Brenden Kalfus added that Galway Downs has showcased its equestrian centre in Temecula Valley as “the superior venue capable of hosting all Olympic equestrian [events]”.

“While the city is disheartened to learn of this abrupt change, particularly in light of LA28’s venue approval granted by the Los Angeles City Council just two weeks ago, we remain confident that Galway Downs will continue its legacy and mission uninterrupted as a vibrant, world-class Olympic-calibre equestrian presence in Temecula Valley,” he said.

