Los Angeles 2028 Olympics venue change paves the way for eventing’s inclusion





A venue change for equestrian events at the 2028 Olympics is a “positive development for the sport” – and meets a condition set for eventing to be included.

The organising committee of LA28 is proposing that all the Olympic and Paralympic equestrian competition take place at Galway Downs, an an existing facility in Temecula, southern California, that hosts competition across disciplines including eventing up to CCI4*-L level.

The events were to be held at the Sepulveda Dam recreation area.

“The plan to relocate equestrian competitions to the existing equestrian centre in Temecula is a positive development for the sport and the equestrian community,” said FEI president and International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Ingmar De Vos.

“The FEI has worked closely with the organising committee to evaluate and choose a venue capable of hosting all equestrian and para equestrian events with the aim of managing the overall costs and complexity.

“Importantly, the venue can also accommodate eventing competitions, which was a condition of the IOC executive board to include this discipline in the programme of the LA28 Olympic Games. The reasoning behind the venue change also fits well with equestrian sport’s sustainability ideals and aims, and will create lasting legacies for the local community. With this important announcement we can now start working with LA28 on the field-of-play design and organisation of the equestrian competitions.”

H&H reported last autumn that equestrian sports were on the programme for LA28, but in January, Mr de Vos said eventing’s inclusion was subject to finding a venue that could accommodate all disciplines, including cross-country, which at previous Games has run at satellite locations. The IOC also told the FEI that it would have to propose a new format for eventing, which it has done.

H&H reported in January that the Olympic programme and formats will be confirmed by the IOC after the Paris Games, and a final decision is expected next year.

The amendments for 2028 have been approved by the IOC and will be submitted to the LA city council, as the plans differ from those submitted in the Olympic bid

US Equestrian chief executive Bill Moroney said: “We are thrilled a venue has been chosen that can host all the equestrian events.

“The announcement of the equestrian venue aligns with the IOC requirement stating all equestrian events must be held at the same location. The equestrian centre in Temecula will be a world-class international experience on the field of play for the athletes, horses and their support teams, as well as for fans and spectators.

“US Equestrian is proud to support equestrian sport’s inclusion in the Olympic and Paralympic programmes for 2028 and is eager to work with the FEI, LA28 organising committee, and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee to bring an extraordinary event to the USA. The LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games hold immense potential to elevate the visibility and popularity of our sport nationwide.”

The Olympic Games in Los Angeles 2028 will take place from 14 to 30 July, followed by the Paralympic Games from 15 to 27 August.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Subscribe today and enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus unlimited website access and digital versions of the magazine dating back to September 2012.