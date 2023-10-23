‘This is only the beginning’: horse sport confirmed for 2028 Olympics





The 2028 Olympics are “firmly within our sights”, as all three equestrian disciplines will feature.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced that dressage, showjumping and eventing will be part of the Los Angeles Games, as confirmed at its executive board meeting on 12 and 13 October.

“We are delighted,” FEI president Ingmar De Vos said.

“Equestrian has been part of the Olympics since 1912, and with such a strong heritage and enthusiasm for the sport in the US, we are looking forward to delivering successful and engaging Games, focused on the future and the values which make it unique in the sporting landscape.

“This is only the beginning. Venue confirmation in the coming months and quotas for LA 2028, which will be decided after Paris 2024, will be our next big milestones in the lead-up to these Games. We are actively pursuing all avenues and making sure we have our finger on the pulse, as we look towards not only LA 2028 but also Paris 2024 which is just around the corner!”

A spokesman for British Eventing said the news “allows our senior and up-and-coming youth riders to focus on achieving their dreams and goals, and for our continued gold-medal winning delivery on the global stage”.

BE CEO Rosie Williams told H&H: “It’s great to see the announcement. What it means for BE is that we have a target to aim for in the development of our riders, horses, officials, backroom supporters and fans.

“This announcement will also bring great momentum to our domestic competitions, not only to provide the right events for our talented combinations but also to build on our fan base of those prepared to get up in the middle of the night to watch! For now, we are excited for Paris and hope we can get a huge following, but it’s great to know we have LA firmly in our sights as well.”

The IOC board recommends the inclusion of modern pentathlon, “acknowledging the replacement of horse riding with obstacle racing and the optimisation work conducted by the International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) to reduce costs and complexity”.

“The IOC noted that it is essential for the UIPM to continue to implement the necessary changes in governance and modernise,” an IOC statement said. “Without the replacement of horse riding with obstacle racing, the sport would not have been included in the programme.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.