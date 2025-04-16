Olympic venue confirmed, sniffer dogs and other things the horse world is talking about





LA28

It’s official, the equestrian events at the Los Angeles Olympics in three years’ time will run at Santa Anita Park. The venue hosted horse sport at the 1984 LA Games, when Britain won team silver in showjumping and eventing, and Ginny Elliot and Priceless won individual bronze. “The venue is set to offer a breathtaking stage for all the Olympic equestrian competitions and the proximity to LA city will undoubtedly attract many spectators to Santa Anita,” said FEI president Ingmar de Vos.

Sniffer dogs

Sniffer dogs could be used in FEI sport to help “save lives” by preventing horses’ being given microdoses of banned substances. At the 2025 FEI Sports Forum, FEI veterinary director Göran Åkerström gave an update on a trial with sniffer dogs in endurance; the dogs can detect microdoses of substances that lower heart rates. He said there is a heart rate cap of 64 in endurance. “If a horse has a 65 it cannot continue,” he said. “Why is that in place? It’s because if a horse’s heart rate is too high, it’s probably too tired.”

Winter dressage championships

Competition is well under way at the 2025 NAF Five Star Winter Dressage Championships, and worthy champions have already been crowned. H&H dressage editor Oscar Williams is on site covering all the action; including a five-year-old gelding following in his dam’s footsteps – and a 22-year-old pony who “means the world” to his teenage rider.

