Glamourdale Airlines takes off: ‘it might have been one of the best tests he’s ever done’





Lottie Fry and Glamourdale lit up the London International Horse Show to win the World Cup qualifier, supported by Horse & Hound, with a commanding 89.17%.

Crowd favourites Becky Moody and Jagerbomb were second on 86.41%, and Norway’s Isabel Freese and Total Hope were third with 81.7%.

Charlotte Dujardin and Alive And Kicking, runners-up in the grand prix, slipped down the rankings, with mistakes in the piaffe, to fifth (79.23%), behind fourth-placed Susan Pape and Harmony’s Giulilanta (79.81%).

Riding to their new Glamourdale Airlines freestyle, Lottie and Glamourdale delivered a performance that felt every inch the programme’s true arrival.

Although it was first seen at the European Dressage Championships this summer, spooks that night – caused by the volume being ramped up – meant this was the first time the hugely original routine was shown as intended: in front of a home crowd, under the lights, and with the atmosphere freestyle dressage deserves.

Built around a playful aviation theme, the floorplan featured music ranging from Come Fly With Me by Frank Sinatra to We’re Going to Ibiza by the Vengaboys, alongside airport-style announcements voiced by Lottie herself at the start and finish — a detail that delighted the packed arena.

“It was unreal,” Lottie said after her test. “It all came together at the right time. The music was perfect today.

“That feeling when the music started, when the crowd were giggling at my music, it was hilarious. I loved it in there. We had such a great ride. I think it might have been one of the best tests he’s ever done.”

She added: “That’s how it should have been at the Europeans! But never mind, I’m just glad we could deliver like that today in London.

“The support from the crowd here is amazing, and Glamourdale really rises to that.”

Presence and power

Some stallions fade later in their careers as stud duties begin to compete with top-level sport, but Glamourdale – who is 15 next year – silenced any suggestion of decline, entering the arena brimming with presence and power.

He had underlined that point in the grand prix the night before, which he won decisively, and he reinforced it in the freestyle. The piaffe, an occasional weak spot over the past couple of seasons, was markedly improved – something Lottie said has been a specific focus in training.

“The piaffe was amazing,” she said. “We’ve just been helping him gain his confidence with them, keeping them forward and keeping the rhythm.

“I could just feel in there that he felt much more secure in them – that was such a great feeling.

“I think we both really got that confidence back here. It hasn’t been the easiest year, but I think we finished on the highest of highs.”

Glamourdale will enjoy a Christmas break, but there’s no pause for Lottie, who heads back to the Netherlands tomorrow (20 December) to ride four young horses at a stallion show.

