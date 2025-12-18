



Charlotte Dujardin made an emotional return to the London International Horse Show today, finishing second in the FEI Dressage World Cup grand prix, supported by Horse & Hound.

The British double Olympic champion last rode at Excel in 2023, before she was suspended for a year after a video of her striking a horse with a whip around its legs during a training session emerged just before last year’s Paris Olympics. This is by far her highest profile show since her return to competition in late July.

The crowd welcomed Charlotte back with a cheer as her name was announced before her test and she rode with her customary professionalism, finishing with her trademark double pat on the neck and wave to the spectators.

“I’m absolutely overwhelmed to be perfectly honest, going in there today,” said Charlotte. “Just going back in that arena, there’s something so incredibly special about riding here.

“Going round the edge and having so many people cheer me on and shout out ‘Go Charlotte’ was very, very emotional and just so good. It gave me a real buzz to be back and I thoroughly enjoyed it.”

Charlotte Dujardin and her London Horse Show ride, the 11-year-old mare Alive And Kicking — owned by her rider, Ulrike Bachinger and Carl Hester — put in a tidy test today without any major mistakes to score 76.54%.

“‘Audrey’ has done one show this year, which was in La Mans and she’s never been in a show with this atmosphere, this big, there’s so much going on,” said Charlotte, whose two children Isabella and William are with her at the show.

“She’s a very inexperienced grand prix horse – I think she’s only done five grands prix prior to this – so it was a really big ask coming here, but I know she’s a very honest horse.

“In terms of my test, I generally couldn’t have done any more with her, she did her absolute best. There are still green moments and there’s still so much more to come, but on the whole I can’t ask for more.”

Lottie Fry and Glamourdale won the grand prix on 80.78%, with Becky Moody and Jagerbomb third on 75.04% making it a British 1-2-3.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from London and major shows throughout the year, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in: