‘A clear message’ as FEI suspends and fines Charlotte Dujardin for training video





Charlotte Dujardin has been suspended for a year and fined 10,000 Swiss francs (£8,885) for the training video of her that emerged before the Olympics.

Charlotte had been provisionally suspended since 23 July for “engaging in conduct contrary to the principles of horse welfare”, and the FEI announced the sanctions today (5 December).

“On 22 July 2024, the FEI received a video, submitted by a lawyer representing an undisclosed complainant, that showed Dujardin excessively whipping a horse during a training session at a private stable,” an FEI spokesperson said.

“The FEI immediately began an investigation, and contacted both Dujardin and her national federation.”

Charlotte confirmed she was the person in the video and voluntarily withdrew from the Paris Olympics. She agreed to be provisionally suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

“The FEI’s investigation, conducted with Dujardin’s full cooperation, concluded that Dujardin was the only person who had engaged in a rule violation in relation to the video,” the spokesperson said. “Additionally, the investigation found that aside from the conduct shown in the video, no other rule violations had occurred during, or in connection with, the training session.

“Since the video’s release, the FEI has not received any additional complaints or reports of violations concerning Dujardin’s conduct.”

The FEI cited three charges: abuse of horse, conduct that brings the FEI and/or equestrian sport and the FEI into disrepute and breach of the FEI code of conduct on the welfare of the horse. Charlotte admitted the charges and accepted the sanctions proposed by the FEI. The agreement of sanctions was submitted to the FEI Tribunal for confirmation

The FEI took into account the fact Charlotte’s previously clean disciplinary record, and that she had voluntarily withdrawn from the Olympics, and in the Tribunal report, it states: “In particular, the panel notes that, following the investigations conducted by the FEI, the FEI considered that the video constituted the only occurrence of horse abuse committed by the respondent, in what can be considered as an ‘isolated incident’.”

The suspension is mirrored by British Dressage, and her provisional suspension will be credited towards it.

“It is regrettable that this case has put our sport in the headlines for all the wrong reasons, especially during a critical time leading up to the Olympic Games,” FEI secretary general Sabrina Ibáñez said.

“Yet, despite the challenges, the FEI acted decisively by immediately opening an investigation and imposing a provisional suspension.

“These significant sanctions send a clear message that anyone, regardless of their profile, who engages in conduct that compromises the welfare of the horse will face serious consequences. We believe this outcome reaffirms the FEI’s commitment to equine welfare and to its role as guardian of our equine partners.”

H&H has contacted Charlotte. At the time of her withdrawal from Paris, she said the video showed an error of judgement, adding: “What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils, however there is no excuse. I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment.

“I am sincerely sorry for my actions and devastated that I have let everyone down, including Team GB, fans and sponsors.”

A spokesperson for British Equestrian (BEF) and British Dressage (BD) said both “fully endorse” the FEI statement

BEF CEO Jim Eyre said: “We are confident that this has been a thorough disciplinary process and thank those involved for their professional approach. The sanctions were discussed at board level by BEF and BD and both agreed that the suspension and fine are in line with the parameters outlined in the FEI’s regulatory framework.

“The welfare and ethical treatment of horses has always been a priority and no one involved in our sport should be in any doubt that we expect the highest standards at all times. We will continue to work with our member bodies tirelessly to uphold the integrity of our sports through enforcement, education, and advancement in our knowledge.”

BD CEO Jason Brautigam added: “We stand united with the FEI in taking a zero-tolerance approach to any breaches of our equine welfare policies – and this case has proved that these disciplinary processes work, regardless of the status of the individual concerned.

“We launched the Charter for the Horse last year and remain totally committed to upholding these standards. Working closely with our colleagues across the federation, we will continue to collectively put the health, care and wellbeing of the horse at the heart of everything we do, and proactively demonstrate that equestrian sport is conducted in an ethical and responsible way.”

