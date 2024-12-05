‘One of the darkest times of my life’: Charlotte Dujardin thanks supporters – and confirms pregnancy





Charlotte Dujardin has thanked all those who have supported her during “one of the darkest and most difficult periods of my life” – and announced that she is expecting her second child.

The FEI this morning (5 December) announced the conclusion of its investigation into the training video of Charlotte that emerged before the Olympics this summer. Charlotte has now made a statement in response.

“I fully respect the verdict issued by the FEI,” she said.

“As the federation has recognised, my actions in the video do not reflect who I am and I can only apologise again. I understand the responsibility that comes with my position in the sport, and I will for ever aim to do better.”

The FEI has fined Charlotte and suspended her for a year, including the time for which she had been provisionally suspended, and taking into account her previously clean disciplinary record, and the fact she had voluntarily withdrawn from the Olympics. The FEI Tribunal panel also noted that “the FEI considered that the video constituted the only occurrence of horse abuse committed by the respondent, in what can be considered as an ‘isolated incident’.”

Charlotte said: “This has undoubtedly been one of the darkest and most difficult periods of my life, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported me during this time. To those of you who have sent messages, emails and tried to reach me to check in on how I am – thank you. Every kind word truly has made a difference, more than you’ll ever know.

“What I was unable to share at the time is that I am currently pregnant, with my baby due in February. This was planned well before the Olympics and something my partner Dean and I have been excited about for a long time.

“At the moment, the energy I have is focused on Dean and our daughter Isabella, and we are all very much looking forward to the arrival of our new family member.”

