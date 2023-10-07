‘She’s real life, and my everything’: Charlotte Dujardin on how having her daughter has changed her





Charlotte Dujardin said becoming a mum has changed her entire outlook – as daughter Isabella is “real life, and my everything”.

Speaking after her win in the Horse of the Year Show Dressage Future Elite Championship on Thursday night (5 October) with Times Kismet, Charlotte said motherhood “has really opened my eyes about real life”.

“As much as I love what I do, and it’s important, and an incredible sport, it is only a game, and there’s always another day,” she said.

“Having Isabella has brought it home to me that she’s real life, she’s my everything now.

“There’s a new side to me I’ve never found before; the love I have for her is so special. I enjoy it so much more now because I’ve taken so much pressure off myself.”

Charlotte Dujardin has enjoyed a fruitful season during her first year of motherhood, including winning team gold and double individual bronze at the European Dressage Championships riding Imhotep.

“I’m having fun. At the Europeans, I felt I was a bit the underdog but I’m chasing them and hunting them down – and I will get there next year. He’s got so much more to give.”

And Charlotte said her recent competitions have all been shared with Isabella, one way or another.

“At the worlds last year, she was in my tummy as I was going down the centre line, and that was all I could think about,” she said. “At the Europeans, she was with me being part of it, and it was so special. At the Olympics next year, she’ll know exactly what Mummy is doing. And how amazing is that?”

