



Charlotte Dujardin and the 10-year-old mare Alive and Kicking (All at Once x Fürst Piccolo) won the hotly contested CDI3*grand prix in Lier this weekend, on 75.04%, and the special on 75.192% on the partnership’s international grand prix debut.

“I couldn’t ask for much more,” said Charlotte, who co-owns the mare with Carl Hester and Ulrike Bachinger. “I really came here [for the mare] to gain experience. The main job for me as a rider was to give her confidence to go in there and have a nice time. And I think she did do that.”

The combination produced two harmonious tests, scoring consistent sevens and eights, with highlights from the judges including the passage and the general impression, for which she received several nines.

There were 41 combinations in the grand prix, and Charlotte finished just ahead of Lottie Fry and the 15-year-old stallion Nespresso on 74.28% and Patrik Kittel and Jovian – who were competing together for the first time at international since Patrik took over the ride from Andreas Helgstrand – on 73.73%.

Nespresso, who is known at home as Nessie, went on to win the freestyle on 76.6%. “Nessie felt really good in there,” said Lottie. “There was a bit more atmosphere today and it was nice to feel he was enjoying it.

“It’s actually not his freestyle. So, it wasn’t fitting 100%, but he did everything so well. It’s only his second-ever international grand prix, I’m very proud of him.”

Other British riders in action at CDI Lier

There were several other Brits in action at the show. Sarah Millis was 18th on Impressive VDC with 68.21% in the grand prix and 17th in the special on 64.12%. Richard Davison and Intero were 31st in the grand prix on 65.34% on their first outing together. Lisa Marriott and Valucio DH Z were 32nd on 65.239% in the grand prix and 11th in the freestyle on 68.74%.

There was more drama to come as Becky Moody and the 10-year-old gelding Jagerbomb, who captured hearts at the World Cup qualifier in London, finished third in the CDI4* grand prix on 73.54% – to Jagerbomb’s sire Dante Weltino OLD andTherese Nilshagen – and second, under unusual circumstances, in the special on 74.59%.

Becky and Jagerbomb finished on the same percentage as winners Dorothee Schneider and Dayman, despite a mistake in the one-time changes. FEI rules stipulate that in tied situations between anyone in the top three places in the grand prix or the special, the combination with the highest median score – the middle number of the five scores in ascending numerical order – wins.

Ultimately, Dorothee and Dayman’s median score of 74.57% was just higher than Becky and Jagerbomb’s 74.36%. But the judges were far from unanimous, and Dayman’s scores were spread more widely, with a 2.66% difference between their lowest and highest scores, whereas Jagerbomb had a 1.27% split.

Lottie Fry was 16th in the grand prix on Especial on 69.43% and sixth in the special on 71.72%. Richard White and Heroi Do Seixo were 19th in the grand prix on 68.63% and 14th in the special on 68.61%.

At small tour, Jess Dunn and the 11-year-old gelding Dan Its Carston, owned by Jennifer Whittaker of White Hill Stud in Lancashire, continued their impressive international form, winning the inter I on 72.29% and coming second in the prix st georges on 71.26%.

For the young riders, Hermione Tottman and Exquisite were 18th in the young rider team test on 65.24% and 19th in the individual test on 65.63. Sofia Games was eighth in the pony team test aboard Steendieks Cadillac on 69.47% and 16th in the individual test on 64.5%. She also rode Boccelli to tenth in the junior team test on 69.54%, 12th in the individual test on 68.43% and 13th in the freestyle on 70.57%.

