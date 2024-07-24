Rallying call behind Equestrian Team GB after Charlotte Dujardin’s suspension





“We are privileged to enjoy the company of horses; we must never compromise on their wellbeing”.

This is the message from British Equestrian (BEF) as it commits to working with the FEI and Charlotte Dujardin on the latter’s suspension – and the focus is on the rest of Equestrian Team GB at the Paris Olympics.

H&H reported yesterday that Charlotte had released a statement explaining why she had withdrawn from the British team, and that the FEI had then officially suspended her from competition.

The BEF and British Dressage (BD) have now confirmed Charlotte’s withdrawal, and the fact they have also suspended her, pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

BEF CEO Jim Eyre said: “As the guardians of equestrian sport, we must uphold the highest standards of equine welfare – the horse’s wellbeing is paramount. We have been in close liaison with the FEI on the matter and will fully comply with any requests to fulfil their investigation and support the robust processes around such complaints.

“The allegations made are serious and the consequences far-reaching but upholding the integrity of our sport remains our priority – we are privileged to enjoy the company of horses; we must never compromise on their wellbeing. We will continue to work with the FEI and Charlotte to complete the process.”

BD CEO Jason Brautigam said BD’s commitment is to “bring people and horses together in harmony”.

“And as part of this we constantly strive to achieve the highest standards of horse care,” he said. “We do not condone any behaviour that goes against our guiding principles and take a zero-tolerance approach to any breach of our equine welfare policies.

“These historic allegations are deeply upsetting for everyone involved in our sport, but we fully support the FEI investigation and will take any appropriate disciplinary action when this process is complete. Our priority now is to rally behind our athletes and horses representing Team GB in Paris as they take on the responsibility of showcasing the best of our sport on the world stage.”

BEF performance director and Equestrian Team GB leader Helen Nicholls said the events of the past 24 hours had been “disappointing on many levels for all affected”.

“No one more than Charlotte Dujardin recognises the part welfare holds in sport and as such has done the right thing in stepping down to allow the FEI tribunal to take place in a timely manner,” she said. “Our focus remains on supporting our athletes to deliver to their potential on the world stage and we look forward to the Games getting under way on Saturday.”

