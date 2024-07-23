



Charlotte Dujardin has withdrawn from the British team for the Paris Olympics, over what she described as an “error of judgement”.

The two-time Olympic champion had been due to represent Britain on Imhotep but in a statement today (23 July), confirmed that she has withdrawn from all competition.

“A video has emerged from four years ago which shows me making an error of judgement during a coaching session,” she said.

“Understandably, the [FEI] is investigating and I have made the decision to withdraw from all competition – including the Paris Olympics – while this process takes place.

“What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils, however there is no excuse. I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment.

“I am sincerely sorry for my actions and devastated that I have let everyone down, including Team GB, fans and sponsors.”

Charlotte Dujardin added that she will fully cooperate with the FEI, British Equestrian and British Dressage during the investigation and will make no further comment until this process is complete.

The other British Olympic dressage team combinations are Carl Hester and Fame and Lottie Fry and Glamourdale. Becky Moody and Jagerbomb were the named alternate combination.

