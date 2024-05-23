Who will be on the Olympic dressage teams?
Countries are in the process of selecting their Olympic dressage teams. The final deadline for entries is 8 July.
Who is likely to win a medal?
The dressage at the Paris Games will be following the same format as in Tokyo with the grand prix special test being used to decide the Olympic dressage team medals. The individual medals will be awarded after the freestyle.
With 15 teams of three riders taking part, Germany, Britain and Denmark are most likely to be fighting it out for team medals, with Sweden and the Netherlands and the USA also expected to be in the running.
Does Britain have a good chance of winning a medal?
Yes, Great Britain has a good chance to win both team and individual medals in the Olympic dressage competition.
What’s the Olympic dressage competition format?
The Olympic dressage competition comprises the grand prix, grand prix special and grand prix freestyle to music. The grand prix acts solely as a qualifier for the special and the freestyle. The team medals will be awarded based on the results of the grand prix special. The freestyle will decide the individual medals.
How many riders in an Olympic dressage team?
There will be three horse and rider combinations in each team with all scores to count, plus one reserve who can be substituted in on veterinary or medical grounds up until two hours before the team final — which is the grand prix special.
Who won the Olympic dressage medals in Tokyo 2020?
Team gold: Germany
Team silver: United States
Team bronze: Great Britain
Individual gold: Jessica von Bredow-Werndl (GER)
Individual silver: Isabell Werth (GER)
Individual bronze: Charlotte Dujardin (GBR)
When did dressage become an Olympic sport?
Dressage was first seen in the Olympics in the 1912 Games in Stockholm with only men allowed to compete. This restriction was lifted in 1951 and the Helsinki Games in 1952 was the first to see women in the saddle. Denmark’s Lis Hartel became the first female Olympic equestrian and the first female medalist winning individual silver. Her achievement was all the more impressive because she was paralysed from the knee down as a result of contracting polio.