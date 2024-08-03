



Denmark has clocked its best ever result in the contest for the Olympic dressage team medals at Paris 2024. But it came down to the wire with Germany finishing just 0.12% ahead to clinch the gold, while Great Britain took the bronze.

Denmark’s anchorwoman, Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour, produced a pleasing test with Freestyle with just one mistake in the one-time changes to score 81.21%. Notably this was the best score of the grand prix special and, following a slightly below par performance from reigning Olympic and European champions Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and TSF Dalera BB, tomorrow’s freestyle for the individual medals promises to be a wide open competition.

“We had three wonderful rides and it was mega fun sport today,” said Cathrine, who added she had the “ride of her dreams” with Freestyle. “I didn’t have to push her anywhere and when she did the first piaffe from walk, I really had to say ‘hey, thank you girl, that was amazing’.

“Being able to ride in the arena just guiding and just patting and saying hey, good girl, that’s really special. She is such a performer and feels so comfortable in the ring, so I’m just really proud.”

Daniel Bachmann Andersen (Vayron) and Nanna Skodborg Merrald (Zepter) were also crucial in helping Denmark secure their landmark Olympic dressage team medal. They scored 75.97% and 78.48% respectively.

Daniel trended at around 81% during his trot work, but tension crept in as he and Vayron, a 13-year-old stallion, moved into canter.

“He’s only been doing grand prix for two years and has never in a stadium like this. So overall I’m happy with his development the way he is,” explained Daniel. “He’s a big boy and he has a lot of charisma but he’s also a bit shy inside.”

Daniel explained why winning a team silver medal is special.

“We’ve known each other since we were small kids and we’ve supported each other and each other’s careers so far. We are the youngest team here and we come in as world champions and we’ve already done so many great things, but we have so much more to come and ahead of us and we are so hungry to do even more”

Nanna, who is reigning individual European silver medallist with Zepter, had a couple of mistakes in both the two-time tempi-changes and a transition between passage and piaffe.

“The mistakes kept me under 80% – that’s how it is and I’m really happy with him and the type of performance we provided,” said Nanna.

Great Britain finished 3.17% behind Denmark to take the final spot on the podium.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout the Olympic Games, Burghley, HOYS and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also be interested in: