



Lottie Fry and Glamourdale have secured a brilliant bronze medal for the British team in the Paris 2024 Olympic dressage team competition, scoring 79.48% – making it the first Games since London 2012 that Team GB have won Olympic team medals in all three equestrian disciplines.

Earlier in the day Becky Moody and Jagerbomb put in a remarkable performance as the team’s pathfinders to score a new personal best of 76.49%.

Teammate Carl Hester described watching her performance as “really emotional” and her score was enough to put Britain into a marginal lead over Denmark and Germany at the time.

But, next to go, Carl (Fame) knew he’d have to do something spectacular to keep the lead, coming up against heavyweights Isabell Werth (Wendy) and Nanna Skodborg Merrald (Zepter).

Unfortunately, it didn’t quite work out and the combination had a mistake in the second extended trot. But Carl recovered so well to keep the team on track for the podium, scoring 76.52%.

That meant Lottie would’ve had to do something even more spectacular and outscore Jessica von Bredow-Werndl (TSF Dalera BB) and Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour (Freestyle) by almost 3% to win gold.

Against all the odds, it looked like it could be on early in the test, with the pair trending on massive scores. But slight mistakes in the piaffe brought that score back down.

“I had an amazing ride today, so many improvements from the grand prix,” said Lottie. “There’s still a few little things we can improve for tomorrow which is exciting but it was an amazing feeling to ride in that arena, it looked pretty sold out – we’ve both really enjoyed it.”

Nevertheless, after all that’s happened in the last week, and the enormous pressure the British team were working under, this is a remarkable achievement – one which Carl said after his test, that he hopes will bring Britain’s dressage community together.

Britain’s three team riders will take to the Versailles stage once again tomorrow morning, as the best 18 riders in the world go head-to-head for the three prestigious individual podium places.

More to follow…

