Charlotte Dujardin suspended owing to conduct ‘contrary to the principles of horse welfare’





The FEI has provisionally suspended Charlotte Dujardin over a video that shows her “engaging in conduct contrary to the principles of horse welfare”.

H&H reported this afternoon (23 July) that Charlotte had announced she had withdrawn from the dressage team for the Paris Olympics owing to an “error of judgement”, in a coaching session four years ago, captured in a video that has emerged.

The FEI has now officially announced she has been suspended from today, pending the outcome of the investigation/disciplinary proceedings. British Equestrian has mirrored the suspension, so she may not participate in any national or international events during this time.

“On 22 July 2024, the FEI received a video depicting Ms Dujardin engaging in conduct contrary to the principles of horse welfare,” an FEI spokesperson said. “This video was submitted to the FEI by a lawyer representing an undisclosed complainant.

“According to the information received, the footage was allegedly taken several years ago during a training session conducted by Ms Dujardin at a private stable.

“Upon receiving the video, the FEI promptly initiated an investigation. As part of this investigation, Ms Dujardin, British Equestrian and British Dressage were informed of the allegations. Ms Dujardin was given a deadline of 17:00 Swiss time on 23 July to respond to the allegations. Subsequently, Ms Dujardin confirmed that she is the individual depicted in the video and acknowledged that her conduct was inappropriate.”

The FEI said Charlotte asked to be provisionally suspended pending the outcome of the investigation, and voluntarily withdrew from the Paris Games, as well as confirming that she would not take part in any competitions while the investigation is ongoing.

“The FEI condemns any conduct contrary to the welfare of horses and has robust rules in place to address such behaviour,” the spokesperson said. “Our commitment to ensuring the highest standards of equine welfare and sportsmanship remains unwavering.

“The FEI acknowledges the cooperation of Charlotte Dujardin, British Equestrian, and British Dressage with the ongoing investigation and intends to proceed as swiftly as possible.”

Charlotte said in her statement today: “What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils, however there is no excuse. I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment.

“I am sincerely sorry for my actions and devastated that I have let everyone down, including Team GB, fans and sponsors.”

FEI president Ingmar de Vos said the FEI was “deeply disappointed with this case”, especially as the Olympics are so near.

“However, it is our responsibility and crucial that we address any instances of abuse, as equine welfare cannot be compromised,” he said.

“Charlotte has expressed genuine remorse for her actions, and we recognise and appreciate her willingness to take responsibility. Despite the unfortunate timing, we believe this action reaffirms the FEI’s commitment to welfare as the guardians of our equine partners and the integrity of our sport.”

The FEI will make no more comments on the matter until the investigation is concluded.

