



Equine charities from across the UK have rallied to support donkeys and horses of Tettenhall Horse Sanctuary following its “very sad and difficult decision to close”.

The sanctuary was founded by Billy Wilson in 1979 and was home for equines in need. Mr Wilson’s declining health and financial pressures led to the family to making the difficult decision to close the charity.

His daughter, Verity Wilson, approached The Donkey Sanctuary’s welfare team; she said her father’s health had been declining and she had been caring for the equines alone.

“Unfortunately, we no longer have the resources and so we’ve had to make the very sad and difficult decision to close,” she said. “It’s a great comfort to have had the support of The Donkey Sanctuary and other charities and to know we are acting in the best interests of the animals my father cared so much about.’’

She added: “Our vets at Severn Edge have been wonderful in advising us and ensuring all the necessary steps were taken so our equines could leave happy and healthy. Hannah and her team have also been so kind and supportive in helping me make these very difficult decisions.”

The West Midlands-based charity had 20 equines and plans were drawn up based on each animal’s individual needs.

Hannah Bryer, head of welfare at The Donkey Sanctuary and a director of the National Equine Welfare Council (NEWC), a coalition of equine welfare organisations, said: “Our priority was to work closely with Verity to ensure positive welfare outcomes for the equines in their care and to identify sustainable, long-term solutions that would continue to meet their needs.

“The closure of Tettenhall Horse Sanctuary highlights the real and significant challenges currently facing charities across the UK. Equine welfare organisations are battling rising costs, limited resources, and increasing demand for support.”

She added: “Like many equines in charity care, there were health, behavioural, and management factors to consider, which can make rehoming more complex. By working together with members of NEWC and pooling our expertise and resources, we were able to find suitable, long-term solutions for all the equines.”

Seven charities have taken in horses and donkeys. These are The Donkey Sanctuary in Devon, Margaret Green Animal Rescue in Dorset, Bransby Horses in Lincolnshire, Thornberry Animal Sanctuary in South Yorkshire, Ferne Animal Sanctuary in Somerset, Blue Cross in Oxfordshire, and Horse Rescue Fund in Norfolk.

The Donkey Sanctuary has also offered ongoing support to the charities that have taken in donkeys from Tettenhall, including access to laboratory testing and specialist welfare advice.

Following further assessment by a local vet, and with guidance from a welfare vet at Redwings Horse Sanctuary, it was agreed that it was the right time to say goodbye to two horses, Tilly and Benny, who were put down at home in familiar surroundings.

Owing to ongoing health issues, it was decided that a move to a new location would not be in the best interests of the two remaining horses, Shadow and Pop. They will continue to be cared for at Tettenhall, where they are most comfortable. When the time comes, they will be put down.

“This was a true team effort,” said Hannah. “Across our welfare, veterinary, and transport teams – and with the incredible support of fellow equine charities – we ensured that every animal found the best possible outcome. It’s a powerful reminder of what we can achieve when we work together.”

