Vets to wear safety helmets after study shows 90% injured by horses





ALL CVS Equine vets and vet nurses are now wearing safety helmets when dealing with horses to reduce injury risk – and bring the profession into line with others.

The company, which owns 22 practices across the country, introduced the rule as a result of a three-year research project undertaken with the University of Liverpool, which found that 90% of vets have been injured while working.

“It is hoped that the move will reduce injuries to the head – one of the most common injuries sustained by equine vets identified by the research, usually when examining horses’ lower legs,” a CVS spokesperson said.

John Tulloch of the University of Liverpool, who led the research, pointed out that many horses are on heightened alert during a vet visit, so their behaviour may be less predictable than usual.

“Vets are often in a vulnerable situation when examining a horse, and it’s difficult to pick up on a horse’s signals, especially when examining areas such as lower limbs,” he said.

“Our research found that many injuries happen when a horse kicks or pushes a person over and the person’s head makes impact with the ground. So wearing a hard hat will be a big step towards preventing traumatic head injuries if this happens.”

H&H reported on the research after its publication; it found that many equine vets regard getting kicked as an “everyday norm”, and suggested the number of injuries in veterinary practice could be higher than reported.

CVS Equine director Sophie Ignarski said: “In asking our vets and nurses to wear hard hats, we are just joining other professions – such as airline and construction – who have introduced similar changes to improve safety, now established in their culture.

“Our clinicians are at risk in their day-to-day work, even when working with the best behaved, mildest-mannered horses. So we ask that clients are not concerned when our colleagues wear their hats.

“We are grateful for the support we have already received from clients in relation to this change, and hope they will continue to work with our vets and nurses to help keep our staff safe. And if clients would like to show further support, we’d encourage them to think about wearing their hats too.”

