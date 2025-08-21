



Appreciating the singular difference this skilled professional has made to horses’ lives, and subsequently to their owners’ lives too.

Nominations for this award open on Thursday 21 August, close at 5pm (UK time) on Tuesday 23 September, and can be submitted via the link below.

Nominate an individual for the Baileys Horse Feeds Vet of the Year award

Previous Vet of the Year award winners

Previous winners of this award include:

Philippa Hughes of Dyffryn Tywi Equine Clinic

of Dyffryn Tywi Equine Clinic Sophie Fulton of SF Equine Vets

of SF Equine Vets Emily Willoughby of EW Equine Vets

of EW Equine Vets Elizabeth Frew of Kings Bounty Equine

of Kings Bounty Equine Tim Randle

Ken Anderson

Alistair Field

Natalie McGoldrick

About the Horse & Hound Awards 2025

The Horse & Hound Awards are celebrating their 10th year, being held in partnership with NAF and Agria.

As ever, the Horse & Hound Awards winners will be nominated and voted for by you, with the exception of the Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award, which is decided by a Horse & Hound panel. We will recognise both the big names who have made 2025 special and the unsung heroes who make it possible for all of us to enjoy equestrian sport and our horses, at every level.

The ceremony will take place at Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire, where some 300 people, including stars of this summer’s European Championships, will enjoy a glamorous evening of champagne, winner reveals, Oscar-style speeches and dancing on Wednesday 26 November.