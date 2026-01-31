Your ‘once-in-a-generation chance’ to have your say on changes to ‘outdated’ vet regulations





A consultation on reforms to the “outdated” Veterinary Surgeons Act (VSA) has been described as a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” – as vets and the public are urged to respond.

Defra has announced an eight-week consultation on proposed changes to the 1966 Act. These include regulation of veterinary and animal healthcare businesses and allied professionals, protection of the title ’veterinary nurse’, and modernised registration and fitness to practise processes.

The proposals follow the Government’s competition and markets authority (CMA) provisional decision on its investigation into the veterinary services market (news, 30 October) – and last month’s publication of the Government’s animal welfare strategy, which stated work was under way to assess how the CMA’s recommendations, alongside planned reforms to the Act, “can help modernise and strengthen the provision of veterinary care”.

Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons president Tim Parkin said the VSA consultation is a “historic moment for UK animal health and welfare and the veterinary sector”.

“We are so glad that the Government has recognised the need to replace the current outdated legislation with something flexible, forward-facing and future-proofed,” said Professor Parkin.

“It is very important that members of the professions and the public respond to this consultation, because it’s no exaggeration to say that the next few decades of the professions will be influenced by the decisions made over the coming years with regards to the new legislation.

“This really is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to help shape the future of veterinary professions and animal healthcare services, and to introduce a modern framework that’s fit for purpose in the 21st century. At nearly 60 years old, the Act is in urgent need of reform – it’s time for change.”

British Equine Veterinary Association veterinary projects officer Lucy Grieve told H&H reform of the Act is “long overdue”.

“The CMA investigation has resulted in further recommendations, but it is important to note that it was not the sole reason for the proposed reform,” she said.

“Modernising the framework and legalities under which vets operate should bring benefits to all key stakeholders, fundamentally to the animals they are designed to care for and protect.

“The rise in vet fees over inflation may be attributed to a complexity of reasons, but one factor which may need to be considered is that vets were possibly undercharging for services and professional fees for a very long time.”

Take part in the consultation

The CMA, which is due to publish its final decision in March on recommendations including requiring vet businesses to publish price lists and disclose if they are part of larger groups, has “welcomed” the VSA consultation.

“Our vets investigation is ongoing, but we have already set out our strong concern that the current rules are not fit for purpose and need reforming to keep pace with commercial practice and further build pet owner trust in veterinary businesses,” said Martin Coleman, chair of the CMA inquiry group.

A spokesperson for CVS Group, one corporate group that owns small and equine practices, told H&H the organisation “believes reform will help strengthen consumer confidence in the profession” and ensure “enhanced regulation”.

IVC Evidensia spokesperson, another corporate that horses small and large practices, told H&H the group is “pleased to see the Government taking action” – but added it is important that the consultation “reflects the significant progress in clinical standards and consumer expectations for advanced care”.

