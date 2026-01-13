How to support your horse with winter health challenges





Winter weather and the changes it forces to the ways we manage our horses can have a detrimental affect on their joints, behaviour and immune system. There are, however, many things that we can do to reduce the negative impacts.

Caring for joints

The cold and wet weather can negatively influence soundness and joint health in horses. Wet, muddy conditions increase the risk of slipping, and deep going can cause soft tissue strains; while cold conditions can result in hard ground for turnout and surfaces too icy to ride on.

To mitigate the worst effects on your horse’s joints, you should avoid working in the extremes of conditions, particularly if the ground is too deep or icy. Vary the surfaces where possible – both schooling and hacking out have their advantages and disadvantages, so a combination is recommended for all-round strength, as well as improved proprioception.

You can also feed a daily supplement to support joint health. Choose one that is suitable for your horse and their workload, such as NAF Superflex or NAF Superflex Senior. They contain glucosamine, which supports the connective tissue regeneration process, chondroitin, which helps to stimulate the production of cartilage, and hyaluronic acid, which helps retain thick and healthy synovial fluid.

Managing behaviour

The potential of more time in the stable combined with the certainty of reduced grass growth and the resultant increase in preserved forages, such as hay or haylage, can challenge gut health, which can directly influence the brain via the gut-brain axis.

Alongside a change of regime, and knock-on dietary changes, exercise patterns are also likely to change at this time of year. Unpleasant weather and fewer daylight hours can mean reduced exercise, particularly during the week for most people, which has the potential to affect your horse’s focus and increases chances of positive energy bubbling over into reactiveness or lack of concentration.

Some horses benefit from additional support that can facilitate focus, learning and concentration, such as NAF Five Star Magic. This independently trialled calmer allows you to work with a more trainable version of your horse with no sedative effects. It contains magnesium to help regulate nervous tension and support a relaxed state, and is combined with a range of herbs known to target anxiety and support the release of serotonin, which is known as the “happy hormone”.

Supporting recovery

All horses can face various physical and mental challenges. The body’s biological response to exertion is designed to protect the body and support regeneration, but it can sometimes have negative effects, generating further physiological stressors. It’s crucial to understand and support your horse’s nervous system to ensure optimal performance and wellbeing.

When a horse experiences stress or discomfort, their defence system activates a rapid bodily response that can sometimes be excessive and unwanted, affecting hooves, joints, skin, the respiratory system, and digestive processes. Managing these responses is vital to ensure the horse can perform at its best.

NAF Five Star Metazone can be used to support the horse’s own anti-inflammatory responses throughout the body. By providing a range of natural ingredients in the right ratios, Metazone promotes the health and efficiency of bodily pathways, targeting areas of trauma or stress.

If you can pre-empt the health challenges your horse will face and provide optimal nutritional support, they can thrive in the winter months. For free nutritional advice on how to support your horse through winter, contact NAF’s team at nafequine.com