The perfect teacher: tiny pony rescued from neglect finds his niche training vet students





A rescued pony who is helping train vet students while enjoying life with his herd is being celebrated this World Veterinary Day today (26 April).

The theme of the day is “animal health takes a team”, and 14-year-old Welsh section A Redwings Zeus, who has a heart murmur, is part of the team at the University of Cambridge department of veterinary medicine.

“Zeus was rehomed to the department in January last year, after they approached Redwings looking for a friendly and safe-to-handle horse with a heart murmur to join their teaching herd,” a Redwings spokesperson said. “Zeus helps students learn to detect the condition, as well as provide general equine behaviour and handling experience.”

Zeus was rescued in 2014 with a donkey called Rio. Zeus had a large and untreated sarcoid and Rio such overgrown hooves, he could hardly walk, the spokesperson said. The owner was prosecuted and banned from keeping animals, and Rio and Zeus settled into their new home at Redwings’ Caldecott centre in Norfolk.

Rachel Angell, who leads the charity’s rehoming scheme, said: “When we heard what sort of pony the team at Cambridge were looking for, we thought Zeus was just the chap for the job!

“Although a pony with his health issue would have a home for life in the sanctuary, we knew the department of veterinary medicine would be perfectly placed to manage his condition.

“We are super proud of Zeus for his unique contribution to their team, and the role he is playing to help educate vets of the future.”

The spokesperson said Zeus has been a hit in his new home, with staff and students.

Samantha Stevens, large animal skills coordinator at the department, added: “We’re delighted to celebrate Zeus and what he brings to our team this World Veterinary Day. He settled into life here well and won us over quickly with his cheeky and kind personality.

“As well as helping to teach the diagnosis of heart murmurs, he helps students learn how to perform clinical examinations, as well as trot-ups, which are used to assess any possible lameness.

“When he’s not working in his teaching role, he is a much-loved member of our herd and enjoys spending time in the paddocks alongside his new friends.”

