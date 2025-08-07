Ponies rescued ‘in bad shape’ given best possible care – but ‘not out of the woods’ yet





A group of ponies being treated for liver disease following their rescue are “not out of the woods yet” but continue to make progress at Redwings.

Two mares and their foals, along with another colt foal, were removed from Gelligaer Common in South Wales as part of a multi-agency operation between equine welfare charities.

A Redwings spokesperson said concerns had been raised about the ponies, and that in partnership with the Gelligaer and Merthyr Commons Association, they were removed as part of an ongoing project to “improve the welfare of the common’s herd”.

“Three-year-old mare Bonnie was in poor body condition and had separated from the rest of the herd along with her foal at foot, filly Tyler,” said the spokesperson.

“Colt Jones and his mother, who was very underweight, was with them. Very sadly after their arrival at Redwings, she had to be put down when her condition went downhill. Tom, another colt rescued on the same day, is a very similar age and the two have become firm friends.”

Nic de Brauwere, Redwings head of welfare and behaviour, said all the ponies have “a degree of liver disease”, and damage caused by worm burdens, which was “the main contributor to their poor condition”.

“Bonnie’s condition has improved thanks to veterinary treatment and care. Now they have responded enough to leave our arrival centre, all are benefiting from being out on our grass pastures,” he said.

“They’re not out of the woods and are receiving ongoing medication and close monitoring, but happily their prognosis is more positive.”

The ponies are living in their own herd at Redwings’ Hapton site, the charity’s headquarters.

“We have become skilled in dealing with feral ponies like this group in the 20-plus years we’ve been working at the common. This is something we can only do because of our amazing supporters whose donations are vital in us being able to offer a forever home to ponies like these,” said Mr de Brauwere.

“We’ve seen big improvements in how Bonnie, Tyler, Tom and Jones respond to us, but no matter how much or little progress they make in this respect, their future is secure, thanks to you.”

