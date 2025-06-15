‘A bit broken but worth every step’: 70-year-old walks 60+ miles to help horses





A 70-year-old Redwings trustee who walked over 60 miles in two days in adverse conditions said he is “a bit broken, but it was worth every step”.

Ian Scott completed the 100km walk across the Lake District on 7 and 8 June as part of the Ultra Challenge series of treks and runs, which raises £10m for charities every year. This ultra-walking challenge started and finished in Kendal and had to be completed in 24 hours.

Ian, who has sat on Redwings’ board of trustees for four years, took on “brutal” hills and battled rain and strong winds en route.

“There was pain, laughs, tears – and pies at 2.15am!” he said. “This challenge really had it all, but I finished in a time of 22:28:05 and probably the fastest of the old geezers. I’m a bit broken but it was worth every step.

“When it rains in the Lakes, it really rains, and the uphill paths turned into streams. The wind was a real struggle too.”

Ian said his wife Alice provided “fantastic” support, and met him at the halfway point with a change of clothes, drink and words of encouragement. He finished 18th of 38 competitors.

“Wonderful messages from friends, Redwings and those who had donated kept me going to the end, despite missing my best walking buddy Mike who has been on past ultras with me,” he said.

“I am so close to my £2,000 target, and it would be so wonderful to achieve that, so please do donate if you’re able. Every penny goes towards the horses, ponies, donkeys and mules Redwings rescues.”

Ian’s JustGiving page is still active.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now