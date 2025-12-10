‘You have to fight for it’: horse world’s continued push for change to firework legislation





The calls for change to firework legislation continue as horse owners prepare for New Year’s Eve celebrations – but what is the solution?

Every year horses suffer injuries – some of which are fatal – in incidents involving fireworks.

Fireworks are no longer just an issue on 5 November; they are used to celebrate New Year’s Eve, Diwali and Chinese New Year – as well as weddings and other occasions. Although regulations exist around when fireworks can be bought and let off, problems still occur.

As the year comes to a close, H&H has reviewed the current situation and spoken to those campaigning for change.

Horse owner Joanna Barnett has raised awareness about fireworks since the loss of her mare Tallulah, who died when fireworks were let off near her field in Horley, Surrey, on 31 December 2022. Tallulah “crashed through a fence in terror” and was found collapsed on the road. She received veterinary treatment, but could not be saved.

“She was suffering and it became abundantly clear the only thing I could do was put her to sleep,” Joanna told H&H.

“We’ve since created our own animal safe zone, and other than the village organised display, I don’t think anyone lets off fireworks now, which has made a huge difference. But another nearby village the week before Halloween, it was like a war zone. How can you prepare animals for that? Until you’ve seen that suffering, people don’t understand.”

Equine welfare charity Redwings has this first-hand experience, having lost three residents, Cinders, Percy and Sprite, to fireworks-related incidents.

Redwings introduced its Keep Horses in Mind initiative in 2024 calling for a review of legislation, raising awareness and gathering evidence via a round-table discussion and survey. This September Redwings launched a petition asking for the maximum noise level for consumer fireworks to be reduced from 120 to 90 decibels. By November it reached the 100,000 signatures needed to be considered for a parliament debate and it is awaiting an update.

“There are a range of options in terms of what would be the ideal solution,” Redwings campaigns manager Helen Whitelegg told H&H, adding that these range from an outright ban to limiting fireworks to organised licensed displays – as is being called for by another petition.

“The reason we’re pushing this noise angle is we feel it is a more practical solution at a time when the Government is reluctant to consider more involved regulatory change, particularly ones that place burdens on local authorities.”

The petition has more than 174,000 signatures.

“We know this call for noise to be reduced appeals to dog owners, military veterans, people with autistic family members. We’re really pleased to be bringing people together,” said Ms Whitelegg.

The Government responded on 7 November, having issued an earlier response which was challenged by the petitions committee owing to not “directly responding” to the petition’s request.

The revised Government response stated: “Noise is one of the key issues we are seeking views on. The Government is also considering the experience of other countries where lower noise limits are in place for consumer fireworks to understand the impact this has had and to identify best practice”.

Below video: A number of horse owners shared video footage with H&H of recent incidents showing the impact of fireworks on their horses.

“You can’t give up. Change is never given to anyone”

Luton North MP Sarah Owen introduced a private member’s bill in October 2024 to restrict the noise and sale of fireworks. Ms Owen told H&H she hears regularly about the “absolute distress” caused by fireworks.

“I want to see change,” Ms Owen said. “I think that there is a mixture of people that use fireworks for anti-social behaviour, but there are also a group that just don’t know what they’re buying. If you look at the packaging, the F categories don’t really mean anything to most people.”

Fireworks in the UK are categorised from F1 to F4. The first three categories apply to consumer fireworks that can be used by the public; sparklers and party poppers are category F1 and can be used indoors and F2 fireworks are considered suitable for confined areas such as gardens. F3 fireworks, which includes large rockets, have a minimum spectator distance of 25m. Category F4 fireworks may only be bought and operated by professionals.

The bill’s second reading is scheduled for 16 January 2026, having been delayed as parliament discussed the assisted dying bill. In the meantime, Ms Owen is having meetings and sponsored an event at Westminster on 12 November organised by the Fireworks Impact Coalition, a group made up of 19 human and animal charities, and attended by 94 MPs.

Ms Owen believes there is still work needed to find the right solution – and said this should focus on licensing.

“Looking at Scotland, exclusion [control] zones haven’t solved the problem, and so it does give pause for thought, what is the best way? I don’t think any country has really cracked this. For me, it’s the licensing side – if you just go down the enforcement route, they’re [loud fireworks] still in the market,” she said.

An ongoing talking point is why nothing has yet changed. Ms Owen said change requires time – and much of parliament’s time has been dominated in the last two years by the economy, health and women’s safety.

“You can’t give up. Change is never given to anyone. You really have to fight for it,” she said, highlighting that as there has was a change in Government last year, many MPs are newer to these discussions.

Scotland’s approach

The Scottish Government launched the Fireworks and Pyrotechnics Articles (Scotland) Act 2022. Under this, local authorities can grant control zones – as referenced by Ms Owen – where it is against the law for the public to set off fireworks anywhere in the zone, including on private property, but organised public displays are allowed.

H&H sent freedom of information requests to local authorities to ask how many zones have been granted.

Of the 32 local authorities, six received applications since 2023 – but only two, Glasgow City and City of Edinburgh, granted zones. One local authority did not hold this information.

From the 19 applications Glasgow received in 2024, eight were from animal welfare groups and two were granted. Of 13 applications received this year, two related to animals and both were granted.

The City of Edinburgh Council granted all four applications it received in 2024 and nine of 11 applications in 2025 – all which cited either animals, horses and or/wildlife.

In 2024 and 2025 animal charity SSPCA had a zone at its Edinburgh site, where residents include horses. The charity told H&H it made the animals “much calmer”. But an application for its small animal Glasgow site was rejected, and the charity said better dialogue is needed with local authorities to “understand what the barriers are to securing zones”.

The British Horse Society (BHS) said Scotland has “led the way” with firework legislation – but highlighted concerns.

“How these zones should and could be enforced is an ongoing challenge and there is work to be done,” Des Payne, BHS safety team manager, told H&H, adding that the criteria for a zone are “not well publicised”.

Ms Payne said the Scottish legislation was “rushed through” and some provisions have been paused including mandatory licensing for fireworks. Responding to this, a Scottish Government spokesperson told H&H the “majority” of the act was implemented but licensing was paused owing to “significant financial and resource consequences”.

“Nobody would condone irresponsible use”

H&H spoke to Tom Smith of the British Pyrotechnists Association (BPA), a trade body that represents professional firework display companies and works with the Government and organisations including the RSPCA.

The BPA advocates: “the right fireworks, in the right place, at the right time” and encourages organisers to let people know of planned displays. But Dr Smith does not believe there is a need for tougher legislation.

“Nobody, and certainly not the industry, would condone irresponsible, illegal use. Even if you’re letting off fireworks in your garden we say, ‘Let your neighbours know’,” he said.

“In terms of consumer fireworks, there’s restrictions on periods of sale, time they may be used, noise level. Restricting sales to a shorter period is not necessarily going to make it any better – unintended consequences are always a problem.

“I think the problem has got worse in Scotland since the regulations [were introduced]. There could be all sorts of reasons for that, but the basic one I think is that it was poorly enforced.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson told H&H Police Scotland reported an almost 37% reduction in fireworks-related calls in 2025 compared to 2024 – and “no significant incidents” were recorded between 31 October and 4 November this year.

Invite your MP to your yard

MP for Winchester and equine vet Danny Chambers told H&H he has treated horses with fireworks-related injuries. He is in favour of a noise reduction and having more control over who can set them off and when.

Mr Chambers encourages horse owners to speak to their MPs, adding that as a vet he is aware of the challenges, but other MPs will not have this experience.

“Invite your MP to your yard or event and get them to meet your horses. It will mean more than just getting an email saying, ‘My horse doesn’t like fireworks’ – when they’ve never seen a horse react,” he said.

