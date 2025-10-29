



Horses and fireworks are not a good combination – even the calmest of horses can get stressed, anxious and frightened by the loud noises, strong vibrations, sudden flashes and smells of smoke. This can trigger a flight response, which can lead to dangerous situations, such as horses trying to escape.

As a result, the period around bonfire night (Wednesday 5 November 2025) can be extremely stressful for horse owners and horses alike, with many equestrians being among those joining top riders and celebrities petitioning government for a change in the laws around fireworks.

We’ve pulled together some advice from equine vet and founder of VetMedi Charlotte Inness and the British Horse Society to help make the season as stress-free as possible for you and your horse.

Tips for dealing with horses and fireworks



1. Speak to your neighbours in advance wherever possible to find out if they plan to let off fireworks. If they do, explain the dangers and ask whether they might be prepared to use low-noise fireworks and to set the fireworks off in a direction that is well away from your animals. Knowing in advance when fireworks are likely to be set off enables you to prepare.

2. Check if anyone is planning to have a bonfire near your yard. Make sure you have an emergency fire procedure in place and everyone on the yard knows what to do. If you have any doubts, talk to your local fire safety officer.

3. Decide whether to stable your horse or leave it in the field. It is sensible to keep your horse in its familiar environment – if this is not too close to displays – in its normal routine, with any companions to make it feel secure.

4. Check your stable and/or field thoroughly for anything that could cause potential injury, such as protruding nails, string, damaged fencing or stray rubbish.

5. Stay with your horse – or ensure someone experienced can – if you know that fireworks are being set off. If it is necessary for you to leave your horse in someone else’s care, be sure to leave clear instructions and contact details for both you and your vet should any problems arise.

6. Ensure your horse always has access to forage. “Chewing has a soothing effect and calms the stomach,” Charlotte explains, and suggests preparing their favourite treat for just before the fireworks start to further distract them and help them relax.

7. Discuss sedation with your vet or consider moving your horse for the night if you know they will be stressed.

8. Consider using a natural calming supplement or instant calmer. These don’t need a prescription but “can ease stress and anxiety in mild to moderate cases,” Charlotte adds. “Always test these well before firework season to see how your horse reacts.”

9. Play music on a radio outside the stable to help mask sudden noise and distract attention.

10. Keep lights on in the stable to minimise the bright flashes from fireworks.

11. Try to remain calm yourself and keep positive as horses will sense unease in a person and this may make things worse if they are startled.

12. Be aware of your own safety – a startled horse can be dangerous so do not put yourself at risk.

13. Don’t risk riding when you think fireworks might be set off.

14. Avoid heavy exercising your horse before fireworks to tire them out because the exertion itself may increase stress. Instead, allow your horse to relax, have the day off, and let them spend time with their herd.

15. Avoid resuming intense work immediately – the mental strain of the fireworks can be taxing, and horses can remain on edge in the coming days, so opt for a relaxing walk or grooming session to help your horse recover.

16. Make sure that you have adequate third party liability insurance. If your horse is frightened and escapes, causing an accident, then you could be held liable for compensation.

