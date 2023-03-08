10 ‘instant’ calmers that offer quick action





The best instant calmers for horses are fast-acting — often in paste-form and administered via a large syringe into the horse’s mouth — while other horse calming supplements that are fed daily take time to build up in your horse’s system and are more likely to be in powder or liquid form. They all have the same overall aim of reducing acute stress and overall anxiety, which should allow your horse to learn better and have a lower risk of stress-related disease.

Any change of routine or novel situation can bring new stresses with it. In these situations, the best instant calmers for horses can help to “take the edge off”, leaving you with a more relaxed horse that may be safer to handle. Some are designed to work alongside a daily calming supplement, while others are effective on their own.

How to choose an instant calmer

Despite lots of anecdotal evidence to support their effectiveness, there is limited scientific research into how calmers and their active ingredients work in horses. Popular ingredients include:

We’d usually suggest to consider the form a supplement takes, but these all come in paste form. Instead it’s worth considering the time each one takes to act as although they’re billed as “instant calmers”, most take at least an hour or two to enter your horse’s system.

Cost is another consideration – some of these syringes deliver multiple doses so are better value for money if they work for your horse. You’re also better off buying multipacks where available if you’re likely to require the calmer on multiple occasions.

If you compete with your horse then it is important you make sure any supplements you use do not contain any prohibited substances.

Best instant calmers for horses

NAF Instant Magic

Form: Syringe paste | Sizes: 3 x 30ml | One syringe: 1 serving | RRP: £15.75 |

This natural calmer contains a combination of herbs and bio-available magnesium known to help maintain calm, support concentration and learning. It has been independently trialled, with peer-reviewed, published results showing a reduction in inappropriate responses, and an improvement in the horse’s cognitive profile with no sedation. Feed 1–1½ hours before event.

Global Herbs SuperCalm Instant Syringe

Sizes: 30ml, 12 x 30ml | One syringe: 2 servings | RRP: £8.90 for 30ml |

This calming herbal mix of holy basil, winter cherry and amla reduces nervousness and excitability, and improves focus. It’s designed for use before competition or stressful events and results are usually seen within an hour. Can be used in addition to SuperCalm powder or SuperCalm liquid.

Science Supplements ProKalm

Sizes: 60g | One syringe: 1–2 servings | RRP: £9.99 |

This supplement helps horses perform to their potential using a fast-acting formulation, which can “take the edge off” in as little as 30 mins – peaking two to four hours after administering, lasting up to eight hours. Effects are more predictable and consistent when fed alongside Science Supplements ProKalm powder.

Equine America So Kalm Paste

Sizes: 30ml | One syringe: 3 servings | RRP: £12.99 |

So Kalm Paste is formulated to settle stressed horses so that they can focus on their performance. It contains a premium grade magnesium with L-tryptophan, which is an essential amino acid associated with the production of serotonin. Administer 10ml 1½–2 hours prior to exercise or event, or for a slightly faster effect, try Equine America Super So Kalm Paste.

Equine Products Cool It Paste

Sizes: 30g | One syringe: 1 serving | RRP: £4.99 |

Containing L-trytophan, magnesium, vitamin B1 and a probiotic, this supplement is useful in stressful situations, such as fireworks. There is no withdrawal period so is ideal for competition horses. Administer 3–4 hours before needed. Also available in powder form.

Animalife Vetrocalm Instant

Form: Syringe paste | Sizes: 1 x 25ml, 12 x 25ml, 250ml refil | One syringe: 1 serving | RRP: £12.99 for 1 x 25ml syringes |

This paste works within 30 minutes and lasts for hours, helping your horse maintain a relaxed outlook and deal with stressful situations. It supports the replenishment of oxygen in the blood to help horses deal with stress, fear, anxiety and tension. Can be used every 2–3 hours as required, and available in powder form for young horses,

Supreme Products Defuse

Form: Liquid | Sizes: 80ml syringe, 500ml, 1l, 5l | Single measure: 60–120ml or 1 syringe |RRP: £9.45 for 80ml |

A vitamin, magnesium and amino acid-based supplement that helps calm nervous animals. Designed to be used as an “on-the-day” calmer, it can be given when you feel it is required without build up.

Cavalor Take it Easy Forte

Form: Syringe paste | Sizes: 60ml | RRP: £18.94 | On syringe: 1–3 servings |

This paste-type formula is enriched with several calming essential oils. It works quickly and can help horses to become more calm, relaxed and focused. For best results use one third the night before, one third in the morning and one third an hour before the stress-inducing event.

Horse First RelaxMeNow

Sizes: 30ml | One syringe: 1 serving | RRP: £11.50 |

This syringe paste is designed to be fed as a booster alongside Horse First RelaxMe when your horse is particularly excitable or stressed. It should be administered two hours before performance to settle nerves and stomach.

Synovium Calmingard

Form: Gel | Sizes: 10ml, 5 x 10ml | One syringe: 1 serving | RRP: £8 for one 10ml syringe |

This natural instant calmer formula is administered in gel form. It does not sedate, is safe for competition and is formulated to help horses who get stressed, anxious or excited. Administer 1–2 hours prior to requirement.

