



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

If winter weather or injury has resulted in your horse being on box rest or stabled a lot more than you’d hoped, then you both may be feeling pretty fed up, but stable toys for horses are great way to alleviate boredom. While bored horses are at a higher risk of developing stereotypies, such as cribbing, destructive chewing or box walking, most settle eventually if they have stablemates near by or something to keep them occupied.

The main aim of stable toys is to enrich your horse’s time in the stable, keep him mentally stimulated and extend the time he takes doing normal activities, such as eating. From flavoured licks to horse balls, there’s an ever-growing plethora of ready-made horse toys available. Horses are pretty easily pleased, though, so if funds are tight you could make your own.

Best stable toys for horses

Likit Boredom Breaker

Colours: Red, glitter pink, aqua, purple or lilac | RRP: £30 |

Ideal for food motivated horses or experienced lickers, this multi-directional double hanging challenge will keep the busiest horse occupied.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, gsequestrian.co.uk or naylors.com

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Horseman’s Pride Jolly Mega Ball

Sizes: 25in (red), 30in (blue) or 40in (green) | RRP: From £19.99 |

This heavy duty inflatable ball is made specifically for horses. It comes in three sizes to choose from depending on the size of your horse and his space.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk or gsequestrian.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Likit Snak-a-ball

Colours: Red, aqua, purple or lilac | RRP: £32.16 |

This treat ball stimulates natural grazing behaviour and encourages your horse to stretch and use muscles from poll to tail.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, gsequestrian.co.uk or naylors.com

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Two Fair Mares Scratcher

Size: 64cm x 28cm | RRP: £24.99 |

Made from durable plastic with a texturised, flexible panel that can be mounted on a fence post or stable wall to allow your horse to safely scratch. It offers relief from insect bites, boredom or shedding a seasonal coat. It will not rot or crack whatever the weather and includes mounting hardware.

In the UK? View now at viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk or gsequestrian.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Horsemen’s Pride Jolly Ball

Colours: Wide range of colours | RRP: £29.99 |

This ball is made of hard wearing material that resists deflating when bitten, kicked, tossed around or rolled on. Some are also scented for extra temptation.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, gsequestrian.co.uk, sportsdirect.com, naylors.com or equus.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Stubbs Rock N Roll Ball

Colours: Red, blue, green, pink or purple | RRP: £29.99 |

Combining a shape that is difficult to roll in a straight line with generous size, this dribble treat feeder will keep a horse very busy. The dispensing hole is 30mm diameter and suits most treats. Moulded from ultra-tough stubbythene, this toy is supremely durable.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, gsequestrian.co.uk or equus.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Silvermoor Swingers Rope Kit

Colours: Green | RRP: £5.49 |

This rope kit will allow you to hang a forage block from your stable ceiling. The forage block, which can be bought separately, is made from 100% natural ingredients with no added sugar. There are no corners and the swinging design, which together mean your horse has to work to be able to eat it, slowing consumption and promoting saliva production, which buffers stomach acid.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, gsequestrian.co.uk or equus.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Horsemen’s Pride Jolly Hay Ball

Colours: Blue or green | RRP: £31.99 |

This hay ball is lightweight and durable and can easily be hung in a stall or outside. The larger holes allow for hay to be placed inside while the smaller holes are perfect for holding apple or carrot chunks to add a yummy treat.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or gsequestrian.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Bizzy Bites Original

Colours: Pink or aqua | RRP: £29.99 |

You can hang this stable toy from the wall, leave it on the floor or attach to the stable door. Inspired by baby and dog teethers, the textured wings provide an interesting surface for chewing which also aids a teething horse.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, gsequestrian.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Shires Carrot Ball

Colours: Blue | RRP: £25.99 |

This ball is designed to help increase dexterity and encourage learning with healthy treats as a reward. It should keep your horse entertained for hours if you hang it up in the stable. It is inflated using a bicycle pump and has an innovative “hug and tug” feature that varies the effort required to remove the carrots once the horse is familiar with the toy. Can be used with carrots, turnips, parsnips or apples – anything that will be held firm in the holes.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk or gsequestrian.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Shires Ball Feeder

Colours: Orange, blue, purple, pink or green | RRP: £19.99 |

This ball encourages a more natural, slower eating pattern than feeding from a bucket. It can be useful for relieving boredom or stress in the stable or paddock.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk or gsequestrian.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Horsemen’s Pride Pas-a-Fier

Size: 64cm x 28cm | RRP: £40 |

This apple-scented toy has a rotating device that allows your horse to massage his gums for hours. Hardware to mount the toy to the wall is included.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or equus.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.