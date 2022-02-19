



Salt licks are an easy and convenient way to make sure your horse always has access to salt as it’s a really important part of his diet. They are also frequently used as part of a stable toy to prevent boredom.

Sodium is one of the main electrolytes your horse requires and if their levels become low, their body will signal the horse to avoid drinking, which could lead to dehydration. Providing the ideal amount will help your horse’s body to function at its best – it works with chloride to aid nerve and muscle function – particularly at times of stress, such as during performance or hot weather. Some horses are good at regulating their salt intake and will only consume what their body needs, but others will over-consume or completely ignore their salt lick, so it’s wise to monitor your horse’s intake.

There are a few different types of salt to offer – the main ones are white, red or Himalayan. White salt blocks contains sodium chloride and are a good place to start if you’ve not offered your horse a salt lick before. Red trace mineral blocks also contain copper, zinc, manganese, cobalt, iron and iodine – your horse might not need these, especially if he’s fed a complete feed or balanced diet, but he may prefer the taste and therefore it will encourage him to consume it. Himalayan salt is sourced from the nutrient-rich water and soil found in the Himalayan mountains. This pink salt is high in calcium and may help to strength bones, joints, teeth and hooves.

We’ve rounded up a great selection of licks on the market and grouped them into the following categories:

Himalayan salt licks for horses

Lincoln Himalayan salt lick

Sizes: 1kg, 2kg, 3kg | RRP: £4.99 for 1kg

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

NAF Himalayan salt lick

Sizes: 750g, 2kg, 4.25kg | RRP: £2.65 for 750g

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, equus.co.uk, naylors.com or gooutdoors.co.uk

Hilton Herbs Black Himalayan salt lick

Sizes: 1kg | RRP: £6.16 for 1kg

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Likit Himalayan rock salt

Sizes: 1kg | RRP: £3.29

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or sportsdirect.com

Wholefood Earth Natural Himalayan pink salt

Sizes: 1kg | RRP: £4.99

View now at amazon.co.uk



Flavoured salt licks for horses

Flavoured licks are fun for owners and keep things interesting for horses. Many are compatible with stable toys, which makes them ideal for keeping horses entertained while they’re inside.

Likit flavoured licks

Flavours: Apple, banana, carrot, cherry, garlic, honey/camomile, mint, molasses or salt | Sizes: 650g | RRP: £2.95

These licks are compatible with Likit holders and Boredom Breakers.

View now at viovet.co.uk, amazon.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, naylors.com or equus.co.uk

Rockies flavoured health lick

Flavours: Apple, carrot, cherry, garlic, or mint | Sizes: 2kg | RRP: £3.99

View now at viovet.co.uk or amazon.co.uk

Horslyx mini licks

Flavours: Original, garlic, mint, cherry, pro digest, mobility or respiratory | Sizes: 650g | RRP: £4.60

These licks can be held in your hand and are handy for distracting and practising stretches.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, naylors.com, equus.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

Bizzy Bites Lick refill

Flavours: Original, garlic, mint or apple | Sizes: 1kg | RRP: £10.06

To be used with the Bizzy Bites toy that can be hung, wall mounted or used on the floor.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or rideawaystore.com



Field licks for horses

Paddock licks typically contain more vitamins and minerals than a standard salt lick. They are a great way to ensure your horse is getting some extra nutrients, particularly if he doesn’t receive a hard feed. They are harder to monitor for intake, and if your horse shares a field there’s no way of knowing who is benefitting – apart from perhaps a telltale sticky muzzle.

KM Elite Ultimate oil lick

Sizes: 7.5kg | RRP: £18

This vitamin, mineral and trace element lick is designed to support your horses’ diet throughout the year.

View now at amazon.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or equus.co.uk

Likit paddock lick

Sizes: 8kg | RRP: £17.69

This lick offers a broad spectrum of essential vitamins and minerals, plus the added benefits of garlic, yeast and oils

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, equus.co.uk or elandlodge.com

Dodson & Horrell Uniblock

Sizes: 12.5kg | RRP: £27.75

This lick provides vitamins and minerals that are not always present in grazing.

View now at amazon.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

SmartLick Original

Sizes: 12.5kg | RRP: £19.99

This lick contains a blend of essential vitamins and minerals, plus a yeast-based prebiotic to support beneficial intestinal bacteria.

View now at viovet.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Simple System salt lick tub

Sizes: 10kg | RRP: £15.95

This lick comes in a flexible tub to provide sodium and a top up of magnesium.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Horslyx Original

Sizes: 15kg | RRP: £31.99

Also available in respiratory, mobility, pro digest and garlic varieties.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, naylors.com or gooutdoors.co.uk

Nettex Supalyx Original

Sizes: 6kg | RRP: £31.99

This lick is full of vitamins and minerals to help support your horse’s diet.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

