With increased stabling, decreased turnout and reduced grazing quality at this time of year, dietary change is inevitable. Digestive supplements support your horse’s digestive system to help him cope with this transition. Often containing soothing herbs as well as pre- and probiotics, these supplements aim to maintain a healthy digestive system, provide a buffering effect against excess stomach acid and promote a normal population of bacteria to make sure your horse is getting the most out of what he eats while keeping him comfortable.

Common ingredients include…

probiotics, which are often referred to as “good bacteria”

prebiotics, which are the “food” for probiotics, helping them to work effectively

If you compete with your horse then it is important you make sure any supplements you use do not contain any prohibited substances.

Alltech Forage Guard

This supplement is designed to help lessen the damaging effects of mycotoxins (toxins caused by moulds that naturally occur in forages) on performance and health. It prevents their absorption from the gut, without removing key nutrients from the diet.

£45 for 5kg

lifeforcehorse.co.uk

01780 764512

Aloeride aloe vera

An organic aloe vera supplement that supports a healthy digestive system.

£55.20 per carton.

aloeride.com

Animalife Vetrogard Intense

This supplement supports the natural defences of the gastric lining. It supports cell regeneration of the stomach, reducing irritation of the stomach lining, while improving appetite and faecal quality.

£99.99 for 525g

animalife.co.uk

01212 969900

Aviform Pro-Choice Gold

This supplement features a unique blend of a pre- and probiotic making it ideal for horses prone to stress or any who may need extra support during the winter months. Available in a 100% compostable pouch.

From £24.95 for 500g

aviform.co.uk

01953 528008

Baileys Digest Plus

Feeding Baileys Digest Plus prebiotic during the changeover to winter forage will give the bacterial populations of the hindgut the support they need as they get used to the new fibre sources arriving in the gut, ensuring your horse gains the maximum nutritional benefit from the forage in his diet.

From £16.99 for 1kg

baileyshorsefeeds.co.uk

01371 850247

Blue Chip Super Concentrated Ulsa-Cool Balancer

This supplement is formulated to assist with the maintenance of acid balance in the gut. It includes an acid buffering agent that can help to alter gut pH by slowly releasing calcium, magnesium and silicon, over a prolonged period, to enhance the buffering effect it has on stomach acids.

£24.95 for 3kg

bluechipfeed.com

0114 266 6200

BSC SeaBuckthorn

This is a highly palatable supplement that nourishes the entire digestive tract. Seabuckthorn provides a comprehensive profile of omega, anti-oxidant and prebiotic nutrients, for a triple-pronged defence against digestive upset.

£70 for 5l

nupafeed.co.uk

01438 861 900

Cavalor Vitaflor 365

This supplement maintains gut health, restores the intestinal flora and ensures maximum feed intake. Daily use helps prevent acidification in the large intestine, which is a common occurrence throughout winter when horses are stabled more often and consume more compound feed.

£64 for 2kg

cavalor.com

01352 763350

Dengie Digestive Health Plus

This supplement supports the digestive system — ideal for those horses that are underweight, struggle to maintain condition or veterans. It includes a prebiotic to feed the beneficial gut bacteria, while yeast metabolites and live yeast to help promote a healthy gut and fibre digestion.

From £29.25 for 1kg

dengie.com

01621 841188

Dodson & Horrell Digestive Support

This high specification, pelleted supplement provides nutritional and herbal support for the entire digestive system, promoting the normal population of bacteria within the large intestine. It is ideal for sensitive digestive systems, those undergoing dietary changes, being stabled for long periods, travelling or during periods of change or competition.

£10.80 for 1.5kg

dodsonandhorrell.com

01832 737 300

Equiform Nutrition Excel Digest

Daily use of this supplement can help support the digestive tract — it contains a unique blend of minerals, plant extracts and digestive soothers.

From £36 for 1kg

equiformnutrition.co.uk

01270 530930

Equine America Pro-Gut Balancer

This unique combination of pre- and probiotics will help to maintain the health of the microbial population in the gut in the light of the many challenges faced by modern performance horses.

From £13.50 for 450g

equine-america.co.uk

01403 255809

Equine Products UK TransVite Excel

This high-grade probiotic is one of the strongest currently available and works by balancing the good flora inside the gastrotestinal tract, which helps to increase appetite and condition.

From £63.69 1.5kg

equineproducts-ukltd.com

0191 264 5536

Fine Fettle Feed Happy Tummy Charcoal

Haylage and high-protein grasses can disrupt the pH balance in the hindgut. This supplement is formulated to rebalance the pH by absorbing acidic toxins and removing them naturally.

From £20.50 for 500g

finefettlefeed.com

0800 612 7496

Foran Equine Nutri-Gard Extra

The digestible fibre in this supplement can help coat the stomach lining while prebiotics aid gastric health, optimise feed metabolism and promote gut-friendly bacteria, especially during periods of reduced turnout.

£77.45 for 3kg

foranequine.com

Global Herbs Gut Support

This supplement is designed to target digestive health for normal droppings, appetite and feed utilisation by maintaining the levels of beneficial bacteria through a blend of pre- and probiotics. A quick-acting and concentrated formula, it is ideal for use during winter months.

From £24.15 for 500g

globalherbs.co.uk

01243 773363

Hack Up Bespoke

Using fresh raw ingredients that support the digestive system, such as powerful pre- and probiotic, zeolite and chamomile, every bespoke supplement is hand-made, free from fillers, preservatives and chemical caking agents. The supplement is packaged in paper and stored in tinplate pail.

From £22.99 for 1kg

hackup.co.uk

01359 308866

Hi Form BioEquus

This supplement helps to maintain a healthy bacterial flora and has a beneficial impact on metabolic processes, maintaining normal, healthy intestinal and immune function.

From £57 for 250g

hiformequine.co.uk

0118 324 7471

Hilton Herbs GastriX

A dry supplement containing herbs, such as slippery elm, meadowsweet and cramp bark, to help support healthy digestion, optimum nutrient absorption and maintain balanced pH levels. This is especially helpful during the change in routine and diet that comes with winter weather.

From £33 for 1kg

hiltonherbs.com

0800 294 1250

Horse First Acid Aid

This supplement is formulated to support stomach health, soothe the gastric system and settle excess acid. The ingredients complement each other to form a balanced product which helps maintain healthy acid levels in the stomach.

From £39 for 1.5kg

horsefirst.net

028 3084 8844

Lincoln Yea-Sacc 30

This product is a combination of yea-sacc and brewer’s yeast, which gives both pre- and probiotic digestive support while also providing essential B vitamins and amino acids. It helps to maintain a healthy hindgut, supporting and stabilising the hindgut microflora to avoid digestive upsets.

From £13.99 for 1kg

lincolnhorsecare.com

01522 529206

Maxavita Maxabiotic

This supplemet contains natural pre- and probiotic ingredients, plus green-lipped mussel, to help maintain a healthy, balanced digestive system. Yeast is added to encourage the growth of friendly bacteria, with dietary fibre and Alfalfa to help maintain regular gut function.

£24.95 for 900g

maxavita.com

01270 530930

NAF GastriAid

This supplement is an advanced formula containing a unique blend of key ingredients to maintain gastric health, soothe the stomach wall and support the balance of pH levels within the gut.

From £32.99 for 1.8kg

naf-equine.eu/uk

0800 373106

Nettex VIP Ulsa Shield

This supplement is an advanced, sugar-free, vet-approved formula that helps to maintain gastric health, soothe the stomach walls and support normal acid levels. It is ideal to feed during changes in season, routine and grazing.

£57.69 for 2kg

nettexequine.com

01283 524222

NutriScience Gastro Care

Designed to have a multi-faceted approach to gastrointestinal health, this supplement contains antacids that help mimic the effects of saliva and protect the stomach lining from acid. It helps to absorb and buffer excess acid to allow the natural regeneration of the stomach lining.

From £74.99 for 1.8kg

nutriscience.ie

+ 353 (0)51 304 01

TopSpec Digestive Aid

Designed to optimise digestive health and stimulate appetite in horses, this supplement contains high levels of a pure, protected probiotic yeast and pre-biotic MOS as well as vitamin B12. It is particularly effective for horses that are working hard, on high concentrate/low forage diets, or stressed.

£30.50 for 3kg

topspec.com

01845 565 030

Vital Equine Gastri-Max

Gastri-Max helps support optimum digestion and maintain normal acid levels within the digestive tract, allowing horses to cope with day-to-day stresses and deliver their best results. It is ideal for changes in the horses routine, which could be changes in forage from grass to haylege, or increased stabling.

£34.50 for 2.5kg

vitalequine.co.uk

01270 530930

