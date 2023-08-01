



A horse’s stomach produces acid continuously, making it very susceptible to developing wounds or sores. Gastric supplements for horses help to balance the pH (acidity) levels and protect the stomach lining. Excess acidity in the stomach can exhibit as wind-sucking, crib-biting, weaving and lack of appetite or condition, as well as bloating, napping and “grumpy” behaviour. If horses do not have access to natural acid build-up prevention from ad-lib hay, haylage or grass, the acidity will increase and can cause gastric ulcers.

Gastric supplements are usually particularly suitable for horses that are stabled, consuming grain feed, competition horses, horses that are displaying signs of discomfort, loose stools or tucked up tummies. They are often beneficial for racehorses and horses in hard work, as they are usually at highest risk of increased acidity. However, with some management practices, such as restricted turnout, acidity can build up in horses and ponies that you might not expect.

Whereas gut balancers are usually formulated to support and maintain a healthy hindgut by providing pre- and probiotics, gastric supplements target the digestive system earlier on at the stomach. Some supplements, however, contain ingredients that support both areas of the digestive system. In cases where a horse has received treatment for gastric ulcers, it’s common for vets to recommend a gastric supplement to prevent reoccurrence, alongside choosing a feed suitable for horses prone to gastric ulcers.

How to choose a gastric supplement

Look out for gastric supplements that include the following ingredients…

calcium, which has recognised alkaline properties

magnesium, which also has recognised alkaline properties

probiotics , which are often referred to as “good bacteria”

, which are often referred to as “good bacteria” prebiotics, which are the “food” for probiotics, helping them to work effectively

Consider the form the supplement takes – gastric supplements can come in liquid, powder and pellet forms. Your horse may have a preference to one over another, which could make all the difference as if he won’t eat it, your horse won’t receive the benefit.

Cost is another consideration – we’ve calculated the daily cost of all the supplements featured in this guide to help you compare them easily. To make it as comparable as possible, we’ve used the smallest tubs available, but you’re better off buying a larger volume of supplement if you can as the daily cost can become significantly lower.

If you compete with your horse then it is important you make sure any supplements you use do not contain any prohibited substances.

Gastric supplements for horses: what are your options?

Here is a selection of the best gastric supplements for horses that are currently available, including the manufacturers’ descriptions of their products…

NB: Cost per day has been calculated using the maintenance measure for a 500kg horse in light work (where there was variation) and the RRP of the smallest available tub. Some products require loading doses and some horses will require a higher dose, which will increase the cost per daily measure, while buying a larger tub will likely decrease it – these costs per day are a guide only.

NAF Five Star GastriVet

Form: Pellets

Sizes: 2kg, 4kg

RRP: £57.50 for 2kg

Daily measure: 67g

Cost per day: £1.93

Formulated to target the stomach, soothing and preserving the stomach lining integrity, GastriVet helps to balance the pH levels. It supports the natural anti-inflammatory processes and helps to retain clear areas in the glandular and non-glandular regions of the stomach. GastriVet also supports the hindgut with nutrients to provide and support live cultures.

BETA NOPS compliant.

Horse First Acid Aid

Form: Powder

Sizes: 1.5kg, 5kg

RRP: £42.90 for 1.5kg

Daily measure: 50g

Cost per day: £1.43

Developed to help improve the digestive health of your horse, Acid Aid effectively soothes and coats the stomach, acting as a buffer, helping to neutralise the gastric acid and protecting the delicate lining. It helps maintain healthy acid levels in the stomach, aiding normal acid production so that digestion is not overly disrupted.

Can be fed short or long term. BETA NOPS compliant.

Aviform EGF Equine Gastric Formula

Form: Powder

Sizes: 1kg

RRP: £25.95

Daily measure: 41g

Cost per day: £1.06

Formulated to promote healthy gastric conditions by supporting the control of acid in the stomach. It contains both calcium and magnesium, which are recognised as alkaline providers. Daily use can help to prevent gastric ulcers occurring and protect the stomach from stress-related gastric issues.

BETA NOPS compliant.

Cavalor Gastro Aid

Form: Powder

Sizes: 2l

RRP: £109

Daily measure: 60ml

Cost per day: £3.27

Gastro Aid creates a healthy environment in the stomach by neutralising gastric acid and protecting the stomach wall. Acid makes the stomach susceptible to developing wounds or sores, and the herbs in Gastro Aid help to protect against this by stimulating saliva production and promoting the healing of ulcers. Also available in powder form.

H Bradshaws Coligone

Form: Liquid

Sizes: 500ml, 1l, 5l

RRP: £16.50 for 500ml

Daily measure: 60ml

Cost per day: £1.98

Coligone helps maintain healthy acid levels, and is suitable for use during training, competing, travelling or during times of stress and ill health where there has been a disturbance to the microflora in the digestive tract. It’s particularly ideal for use when gastric acid levels are high and saliva production is low.

Also available as a powder.

NutriScience Gastro Care

Form: Powder

Sizes: 1.8kg, 3kg

RRP: £76 for 1.8kg

Daily measure: 15g

Cost per day: £0.63

This supplement is designed to have an all-round approach to gastrointestinal health. It contains antacids that help mimic the effects of saliva and protect the stomach lining by absorbing and buffering excess acid, while L-Glutamic acid can help to aid the regeneration of the stomach lining.

BETA NOPS compliant.

Equine America Uls Gard Pellets

Form: Pellets

Sizes: 1.5kg, 3kg, 10kg

RRP: £29.99 for 1.5kg

Daily measure: 100g

Cost per day: £2

Uls Gard pellets provide a fibrous alfalfa and soya hull mat in the stomach, and are formulated to help maintain digestive health and comfort. It contains ingredients that help soothe and support the stomach and gut lining, including pectins, lecithin, marshmallow root, glycine and liquorice. It also contains a slow release calcium and magnesium from marine algae, which help to maintain a healthy gut pH, along with live probiotics and prebiotics to support a healthy microbiome.

BETA NOPS compliant.

Equitop Pronutrin

Form: Pellets

Sizes: 3.5kg

RRP: £100

Daily measure: 250g

Cost per day: £7.14

Equitop Pronutrin pellets contains 77% Apolectol, which is a patented combination of fruit and vegetable fibre, glycerol and lecithin. This forms a gel to support the stomach’s natural defences and maintain healthy gastric acidity for optimal gastric health.

Blue Chip Super Concentrated Ulsa-Cool Balancer

Form: Pellets

Sizes: 3kg

RRP: £28.90

Daily measure: 100g

Cost per day: £0.96

Made to assist horses prone to gastric ulcers with the maintenance of acid balance in the gut. The prebiotic MOS, probiotics, beta glucans, marine minerals, nucleotides and anti-oxidants in the balancer restore the natural balance of the gut flora, which helps to maintain continued digestive wellbeing. This nutrient-dense pelleted balancer, is whole grain and molasses fee, and formulated to be fed in small quantities alongside a fibre-based diet.

BETA NOPS compliant.

Protexin Acid Ease

Form: Powder

Sizes: 1.5kg, 3kg

RRP: £57.99

Daily measure: 50g

Cost per day: £1.93

Equine Products UK Gastro-Mag

Form: Liquid

Sizes: 1l

RRP: £25.99

Daily measure: 60ml

Cost per day: £1.56

This complimentary feed is designed to be fed to horses suffering from excess acidity in the stomach, which can exhibit as wind sucking, crib biting, weaving and lack of appetite or condition. It helps to maintain normal stomach pH and improves appetite of horses with excess acidity.

Betta Life PharmaTrac Total Digestive Support

Form: Powder

Sizes: 120g, 400g, 1kg, 2kg, 5kg

RRP: £15 for 400g

Daily measure: 10g

Cost per day: £1.25

This supplement targets both the fore and hindgut, supporting the gastric environment and helping to maintain an optimum pH level.

Fine Fettle Happy Tummy Charcoal

Form: Fine granules

Sizes: 500g, 900g, 3.75kg, 7.8kg, 24kg

RRP: £21.50 for 500g

Daily measure: 20g

Cost per day: £0.86

Fed regularly, this charcoal supplement helps maintain good digestive health by supporting a natural pH balance in the gut, which in turn supports the immune system and provides the foundation for good health, good condition and better performance.

Synovium Gastrosafe

Form: Pellets

Sizes: 1.5kg, 4.5kg

RRP: £52 for 1.5kg

Daily measure: 90–150g

Cost per day: £3.20–5.20

Developed to support a normal and healthy stomach environment and aid digestive function, this supplement has been extensively trialled and is suitable for horses with poor appetite, poor condition, poor performance or behavioural changes.

KER RiteTrac

Form: Powder

Sizes: 3kg, 6kg

RRP: £143.50 for 3kg

Daily measure: 120g

Cost per day: £5.74

RiteTrac works by targeting both the foregut and the hindgut of the horse. When fed in conjunction with correct management and forage regimes, RiteTrac helps to maintain an optimal gastric environment. It contains KER Equishure, which helps maintain an optimum pH in the horse’s hindgut and ensure normal fermentation patterns. Suitable for horses experiencingloose droppings, weight loss, lack of appetite, abnormal digestive sounds or stereotypical behaviour.

