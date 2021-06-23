



Ensuring your horse gets everything he needs to keep his body functioning is vitally important – and this is where supplements can really be of benefit to the diet. Many general well-being supplements for horses are designed to ensure that he receives the necessary vitamins, minerals and other nutrients that are required to keep each of his body systems functioning efficiently.

If you compete with your horse then it is important you make sure any supplements you use do not contain any prohibited substances.

If you compete with your horse then it is important you make sure any supplements you use do not contain any prohibited substances.

General supplements for horses: what are your options?

Here is a selection of the best general supplements for horses that are currently available below in our alphabetical list, which includes the manufacturers’ descriptions of their products…

NB: Cost per day has been calculated using the maintenance measure for a 500kg horse in light work (where there was variation) and the RRP of the smallest available tub. Some products require you to feed a loading dose or more with a higher workload, which will increase the cost per daily measure, while buying a larger tub will likely decrease it – these costs per day are a guide only.

Audevard Bo Yea Sacc Ultra

Sizes: 600g, 1.2kg, 5kg, 10kg | RRP: £41.03 for 600g | Daily feeding rate: 20g | Cost per day: £1.37 |

Provides pre- and probiotics for balanced digestion. This unique formula contains Mycosorb A+® Equine, YEA SACC 1026, probiotic yeast (Saccharomyces Cerevisiae), which optimises nutrient intake, plus prebiotics (FOS = fructooligosaccharides), which help to boost the action of the yeast. This supplement contributes to better absorption and therefore digestive health and general wellbeing.

View at viovet.co.uk

Aviform Pro-Complete

Sizes: 2kg, 5kg | RRP: £34.95 for 2kg | Daily measure: 100g | Cost per day: £1.75 |

This offers the benefits of more than eight different products in a single supplement. It provides a combination of comprehensive multivitamins, natural antioxidants, amino acids, hoof conditioner, blood tonic, B- complex vitamins, a digestive aid and muscle/bone tonic.

View at amazon.co.uk

BettaLife PharmaPlast Ultimate Topline

Sizes: 750g, 1.5kg | RRP: £39.99 for 750g | Daily feeding rate: 25g | Cost per day: £1.33 |

This sugar-free and non-heating formula contains no artificial fillers or bulking agents. It supports muscle condition, coat health and topline for all horses in a variety of workloads.

View at amazon.co.uk

Dodson & Horrell Daily Vitamins & Minerals

Sizes: 2kg | RRP: £15.50 | Daily feeding rate: 50g | Cost per day: £0.39 |

This low-intake pelleted supplement is formulated to provide your horse with a broad spectrum of vitamins and minerals required in a balanced diet that isn’t usually provided by forage alone. It also contains natural antioxidants and is an ideal dietary addition for horses who hold weight well.

View at viovet.co.uk

Elite Equine 100% organic rosehip supplement

Sizes: 1kg | RRP: £38 | Daily measure: 25g | Cost per day: £0.95 |

Rosehips play an important role in neutralising free radicals and are a great source of biotin, which is essential for strengthening horses’ hooves.

EquiFeast Essential Daily Care

Sizes: 500g | RRP: £19.50 | Daily feeding rate: 14g | Cost per day: £0.55 |

This sugar-free vitamin and mineral supplement is combined with amino acids, essential oils and biotin for hoof support.

Equilibrium Products SimplySunshine

Sizes: 1.5kg, 3kg | RRP: £19.95 for 1.5kg | Daily feeding rate: 30g | Cost per day: £0.40 |

A super-concentrated multi-vitamin with added beta carotene and live yeast probiotic to help support a balanced diet, promoting radiance and shine all year round.

View at viovet.co.uk

Equine America Everyday Vits and Mins

Sizes: 1.5kg | RRP: £25.70 | Daily feeding rate: 50g | Cost per day: £0.67 |

Providing more than 25 key vitamins, minerals and trace elements, together with probiotics and prebiotics, this is a great option for horses on forage-based diets or low intakes of concentrate feed.

View at viovet.co.uk

Equine Products Selenavite E

Sizes: 500g, 1.5kg, 4kg, 10kg | RRP: £9.95 for 500g | Daily feeding rate: 50g | Cost per day: £1 |

A comprehensive and effective all-round supplement, it provides 21 micronutrients, including trace elements, vitamins and amino acids. It is very high in vitamin E and is designed to be the ultimate feed balancer in supplement form. Also available as a liquid.

View at viovet.co.uk

Feedmark Benevit

Sizes: 5kg, 10kg, 15kg, 25kg | RRP: £41.99 for 5kg | Daily feeding rate: 80g | Cost per day: £0.67 |

This complete multivitamin and mineral supplement supplies 25 essential vitamins and minerals with the addition of omega-3 and -6 for added shine to your horse’s coat. It also provides vitamin E and selenium, which are important antioxidants to support healthy muscle function.

View at ebay.co.uk

Global Herbs GlobalVite

Sizes: 3kg, 6kg, 12kg | RRP: £30 for 3kg | Daily feeding rate: 50g | Cost per day: £0.50 |

Packed full of easy-to-absorb minerals that are necessary to support general bodily functions, maintain peak condition and immune system stability, this balancing supplement also helps to support healthy joints, skin and hooves.

View at viovet.co.uk

Horse First KeepMeSound

Sizes: 1.5kg, 5kg | RRP: £28.80 for 1.5kg | Daily feeding rate: 50g | Cost per day: £0.96 |

This all-in-one supplement provides support for joints, hooves, coat, skin and assists the digestive system, giving all round help and support in one scoop.

View at viovet.co.uk

Mastacare Well-Being

Sizes: 1.5kg| RRP: £12.79 | Daily feeding rate: 50g | Cost per day: £0.43 |

This natural multivitamin supplement helps to maintain vitality and suppleness. It contains more than 100 trace minerals as well as vitamins A and D3.

NAF In The Pink Powder

Sizes: 700g, 1.4kg, 2.8kg, 10kg | RRP: £21.99 for 700g | Daily feeding rate: 24g | Cost per day: £0.75 |

This concentrated feed supplement contains live yeasts and probiotics, as well as vitamins, minerals and micronutrients that support health, vitality and performance.

View at viovet.co.uk

Nettex VIP In The Balance

Sizes: 2kg | RRP: £45.13 | Daily feeding rate: 50g | Cost per day: £1.13 |

A concentrated balancer that supports optimal health and vitality, enabling your horse to perform to the best of his ability while maintaining condition. Contains no added sugar.

View at viovet.co.uk

Synovium Prefit

Sizes: 2kg | RRP: £31.99 | Daily measure: 40g | Cost per day: £0.64 |

This is a balanced composition of high-quality vitamins, minerals, trace elements and biotin to help your horse feel fit and healthy. It can be used when there is a lack of vitamins in forage and to help boost the immune system.

View at amazon.co.uk

TopSpec All-In-One

Sizes: 4kg, 9kg, 20kg | RRP: £34.50 | Daily feeding rate: 100g | Cost per day: £0.86 |

This caramel-flavoured broad-spectrum supplement contains many specialised supplements within it as well as antioxidants.

View at viovet.co.uk

