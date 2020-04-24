Hormonal supplements for mares: what’s on the market this spring?

Everyone knows a “moody mare” – whether their hormones are causing them to be difficult to handle, ride or train, or are interfering with a broodmare’s natural breeding cycle, it can present a real challenge. The length of a mare’s natural breeding season varies, but it typically starts around March/April each year, so spring is a great time to begin supplementing to encourage regularity, reduce unpredictability and support more consistent behaviour, which will in turn lead to improved performance.

Most hormonal supplements are a combination of a range of herbs that are known for their regulating and calming properties.

If you compete with your horse then it is important you make sure any supplements you use do not contain any prohibited substances.

Browse the wide range of hormonal support supplements that are currently available below in our alphabetical list, which includes the manufacturers’ descriptions of their products…

Cavalor Venus

A herbal extract that supports the hormonal balance in sensitive and moody mares by helping to regulate the hormonal cycle.

£39.20 for 500ml

cavalor.com

01352 763350

Dodson & Horrell Stroppy Mare

A comforting blend for a hormonal mare that includes herbs that support hormonal function and the reproductive system, as well as having calming properties.

£13.50 for 1kg

dodsonandhorrell.com

01832 737300

Equi Life Vitex4 Equids Plus

A palatable pellet that helps to create an even temper in moody mares.

£41.99 for 7kg

equilife.co.uk

01249 890784

Equine America No More Moods

This supplements contains micronutrients that help to balance hormones, contribute to relieving muscle tension and support a calm mare.

£39.99 for 1 litre

equine-america.co.uk

01403 255809

Feedmark Hormonease

A herbal supplement that supports temperament and hormone balance, helping to stabilise mood swings and settle extreme behaviour.

£44.99 for 1.25kg

feedmark.com

0800 585525

Global Herbs FriskyMare Plus

A mix of traditional calming herbs that help manage the behaviours and comfort of cycling mares, reducing unpredictability and aggression caused by hormone levels.

£40 for 1kg

globalherbs.co.uk

01243 773363

Hack Up Bespoke

A bespoke formulation for hormonal support would include calming herbs such as milk thistle and chamomile, and can be refined to reflect the mare’s response.

£34.99 for 1kg

hackup.co.uk

01359 308866

NAF Five Star Oestress

This supplement compliments the natural oestrus cycle by encouraging regularity and supporting hormone balance.

£24.99 for 1 litre

naf-equine.eu/uk

0800 373106

Plusvital Breeding Syrup

A palatable syrup that is formulated to balance a mare’s feed during the breeding season. Supports nutritional needs of a growing foal.

£54 for 5 litre

plusvital.com

+353 (0) 860252678