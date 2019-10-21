Some equine calming supplements are instant or fast-acting — often in paste-form and administered via a large syringe into the horse’s mouth — while other horse calmers take time to build up in your horse’s system, which are more likely to be in powder or liquid form. They all have the same overall aim of reducing acute stress and overall anxiety, which should allow your horse to learn better and have a lower risk of stress-related disease.

The change of routine that accompanies the arrival of winter can be a time of increased stress. It’s likely your horse will have to contend with at least a few of the following situations: reduced turnout, increased time in the stable, reduced workload, as well as travelling, competing and fireworks. In these situations, a calmer can help to “take the edge off”, leaving you with a happy horse that is safer to handle.

Despite lots of anecdotal evidence to support their effectiveness, there is limited scientific research into how calmers and their active ingredients work in horses. Popular ingredients include:

magnesium, which is thought to produce an anxiety-reducing effect

tryptophan — a building block of serotonin, which is a neurotransmitter associated with lower levels of stress

valerian, which is thought to reduce anxiety

If you compete with your horse then it is important you make sure any supplements you use do not contain any prohibited substances.

Browse the wide range of calming supplements that are currently available below in our alphabetical list, which includes the manufacturers’ descriptions of their products…

Animalife Vetrocalm Intense

This paste works in minutes and lasts for hours, helping your horse maintain a relaxed outlook and deal with stressful situations. It supports the replenishment of oxygen in the blood to help horses deal with stress, fear, anxiety and tension.

£12.99 for two 25ml syringes

animalife.co.uk

0121 2969900

Aviform Equable

This calmer is suitable for nervous, excitable or highly strung horses as it soothes and helps promote focus for the winter months of training and competing. Also available in a 100% compostable pouch.

From £17.95 for 500g

aviform.co.uk

01953 528008

Blue Chip Super Concentrated Calming Balancer

This supplement combines all the high-quality ingredients of the Blue Chip feed balancer range with magnesium, L-tryptophan and chamomile, which have proven calming effects.

£24.95 for 3kg

bluechipfeed.com

0114 266 6200

Cavalor Take it Easy Forte

This paste-type formula is enriched with several calming essential oils. It works quickly and can help horses to become more calm, relaxed and focused.

From £136 for six 60g syringes

cavalor.com

01352 763350

Equiform Nutrition Stay Calm

A liquid feed supplement formulated to provide a calming effect on horses that display nervous and temperamental behaviour. Ideal for horses that may become stressed when competing or travelling.

From £36 for 2l

equiformnutrition.co.uk

01270 530930

Equine America Super So-Kalm powder

This calmer provides three key micronutrients to help the horse to maintain a calm outlook and concentrate on his work — magnesium, calcium and vitamin B1.

£29.99 for 1kg

equineamerica.co.uk

01403 255809

Equine Products Cool It

Containing L-trytophan, magnesium, vitamin B1 and a probiotic, this supplement is useful in stressful situations, such as fireworks. There is no withdrawal period so is ideal for competition horses. Also available in powder form.

£5.24 for 30g syringe

equineproducts-ukltd.com

0191 264 5536

Foran Equine Nutri-Calm syrup

Calming supplement containing B vitamins, magnesium and L-tryptophan to aid nervous tension that may be as a result of reduced turnout during winter months.

From £41.96 for 1l

foranequine.com

Global Herbs SuperCalm

This highly concentrated calming herbal mix helps to reduces nervousness and winter excitability. A powerful natural antioxidant, it improves focus to assist with training and performance. It is also available in liquid and syringe paste form.

From £14.37 for 500g

globalherbs.co.uk

01243 773363

Hack Up Instant Liquid Caalm

A unique blend of chamomile, hawthorn and marshmallow flowers are blended with liquorice to form this liquid supplement. This unique balance of ingredients maintains healthy serotonin levels required to keep a settled mind and body.

From £34.99 for 500ml

hackup.co.uk

01359 308866

Hi Form Herbanerve

With increased stable time over the winter months, Herbanerve may assist in keeping your horse calm and stress-free without removing the edge for top class performance.

From £105 for 500g

hiformequine.co.uk

0118 324 7471

Hilton Herbs Calm & Collected Gold

A liquid supplement containing herbs, such as chamomile and valerian, to help maintain a healthy nervous system in horses of all ages.

From £25.75 for 1l

hiltonherbs.com

0800 294 1250

Horse First RelaxMe

A unique double-action formula that works on both the gut and the nervous system. It combines magnesium with vitamins E and B to create a calmer more easy-going horse.

From £23 for 750g

horsefirst.net

028 3084 8844

Lincoln Herbs Valerian Cordial

A natural non-sedating calmer derived from the valerian plant. This powerful ingredient maintains calmness in anxious, excitable and highly-strung horses. The non-drowsy formula means performance and focus are unaffected.

From £9.50 for 250ml

lincolnhorsecare.com

01522 529206

Mastacare natural herbal calmer

This herbal supplement is ideal for excitable horses or those that become unsettled when stabled for long periods. It includes natural valerian root, hops and yeast.

£11 for 400g

harryhall.com

Maxavita Maxacalm

A magnesium-based blend containing green-lipped mussel, L-tryptophan and soothing herbs, it helps take the edge off sharp and nervous horses without losing sparkle.

£29.85 for 900g

maxavita.com

01270 530930

NAF Five Star Magic

This supplement contains herbs and bio-available magnesium, which are known to help reduce anxiety, support concentration and learning. It has been independently trialled, showing a reduction in anxiety with no sedation. BETA Innovation Award Winner, 2019. It is available in liquid or powder.

From £23.99 for 750g

naf-equine.eu/uk

0800 373106

Nettex VIP Keep Kalm

This vet-approved formula of natural casein and chelated magnesium supports concentration and well being. Ideal for use in all horses in winter months particularly during the stresses of firework season and long-term stabling.

£49.37 for 2kg

nettexequine.com

01283 524222

Nupafeed MAH Liquid

This supplement targets stressful and difficult behaviour by improving magnesium absorption without causing acid-base disruption. FEI compliant.

From £35 for 1l

nupafeed.co.uk

01438 861 900

NutriScience Anxikalm

A nutritional powdered supplement to help calm excitable horses in stressful conditions. Safe to use in competition horses, the key ingredients are L-tryptophan, which converts to serotonin and decreases anxiety, as well as B vitamins and magnesium.

£36.99 for 1.2kg

nutriscience.ie

+ 353 (0)51 304 010

Omega Zencalm

This supplement provides nutritional support to help with anxiety, stress and excitability. It is packed with powerful herb extracts, including brewers yeast, bio-available magnesium and liquorice, along with a variety of B vitamins.

£27.99 for 900g

omegaequine.co.uk

01798 817603

Supreme Products Defuse

A vitamin, magnesium and amino acid-based supplement that helps calm nervous animals. Designed to be used as an “on-the-day” calmer, it can be given when you feel it is required without build up.

From £8.75 for 80ml

supremeproducts.co.uk

01377 229050

TopSpec Calmer

This calmer is suitable for horses demonstrating anxious behaviour, particularly those that cannot cope with stressful situations such as showing, travelling or competing. It contains a pure protected yeast, MOS, B vitamins, magnesium, tryptophan and sepiolite clay.

£29.95 for 3kg

topspec.com

Vital Equine Vita Calm

This calmer contains a blend of crucial nutrients, including magnesium, which is involved in the maintenance of a healthy nervous system and appetite. A blend of B vitamins are included for correct release of carbohydrate, helping to maintain blood sugar levels, and to help maintain the integrity of the nervous system.

£26.50 for 1kg

vitalequine.co.uk

01270 530930

