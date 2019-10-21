Calming supplements: what’s on the market this winter?
Some equine calming supplements are instant or fast-acting — often in paste-form and administered via a large syringe into the horse’s mouth — while other horse calmers take time to build up in your horse’s system, which are more likely to be in powder or liquid form. They all have the same overall aim of reducing acute stress and overall anxiety, which should allow your horse to learn better and have a lower risk of stress-related disease.
The change of routine that accompanies the arrival of winter can be a time of increased stress. It’s likely your horse will have to contend with at least a few of the following situations: reduced turnout, increased time in the stable, reduced workload, as well as travelling, competing and fireworks. In these situations, a calmer can help to “take the edge off”, leaving you with a happy horse that is safer to handle.
Despite lots of anecdotal evidence to support their effectiveness, there is limited scientific research into how calmers and their active ingredients work in horses. Popular ingredients include:
- magnesium, which is thought to produce an anxiety-reducing effect
- tryptophan — a building block of serotonin, which is a neurotransmitter associated with lower levels of stress
- valerian, which is thought to reduce anxiety
If you compete with your horse then it is important you make sure any supplements you use do not contain any prohibited substances.
Browse the wide range of calming supplements that are currently available below in our alphabetical list, which includes the manufacturers’ descriptions of their products…
Animalife Vetrocalm Intense
This paste works in minutes and lasts for hours, helping your horse maintain a relaxed outlook and deal with stressful situations. It supports the replenishment of oxygen in the blood to help horses deal with stress, fear, anxiety and tension.
£12.99 for two 25ml syringes
0121 2969900
Aviform Equable
This calmer is suitable for nervous, excitable or highly strung horses as it soothes and helps promote focus for the winter months of training and competing. Also available in a 100% compostable pouch.
From £17.95 for 500g
01953 528008
Blue Chip Super Concentrated Calming Balancer
This supplement combines all the high-quality ingredients of the Blue Chip feed balancer range with magnesium, L-tryptophan and chamomile, which have proven calming effects.
£24.95 for 3kg
0114 266 6200
Cavalor Take it Easy Forte
This paste-type formula is enriched with several calming essential oils. It works quickly and can help horses to become more calm, relaxed and focused.
From £136 for six 60g syringes
01352 763350
Equiform Nutrition Stay Calm
A liquid feed supplement formulated to provide a calming effect on horses that display nervous and temperamental behaviour. Ideal for horses that may become stressed when competing or travelling.
From £36 for 2l
01270 530930
Equine America Super So-Kalm powder
This calmer provides three key micronutrients to help the horse to maintain a calm outlook and concentrate on his work — magnesium, calcium and vitamin B1.
£29.99 for 1kg
01403 255809
Equine Products Cool It
Containing L-trytophan, magnesium, vitamin B1 and a probiotic, this supplement is useful in stressful situations, such as fireworks. There is no withdrawal period so is ideal for competition horses. Also available in powder form.
£5.24 for 30g syringe
0191 264 5536
Foran Equine Nutri-Calm syrup
Calming supplement containing B vitamins, magnesium and L-tryptophan to aid nervous tension that may be as a result of reduced turnout during winter months.
From £41.96 for 1l
Global Herbs SuperCalm
This highly concentrated calming herbal mix helps to reduces nervousness and winter excitability. A powerful natural antioxidant, it improves focus to assist with training and performance. It is also available in liquid and syringe paste form.
From £14.37 for 500g
01243 773363
Hack Up Instant Liquid Caalm
A unique blend of chamomile, hawthorn and marshmallow flowers are blended with liquorice to form this liquid supplement. This unique balance of ingredients maintains healthy serotonin levels required to keep a settled mind and body.
From £34.99 for 500ml
01359 308866
Hi Form Herbanerve
With increased stable time over the winter months, Herbanerve may assist in keeping your horse calm and stress-free without removing the edge for top class performance.
From £105 for 500g
0118 324 7471
Hilton Herbs Calm & Collected Gold
A liquid supplement containing herbs, such as chamomile and valerian, to help maintain a healthy nervous system in horses of all ages.
From £25.75 for 1l
0800 294 1250
Horse First RelaxMe
A unique double-action formula that works on both the gut and the nervous system. It combines magnesium with vitamins E and B to create a calmer more easy-going horse.
From £23 for 750g
028 3084 8844
Lincoln Herbs Valerian Cordial
A natural non-sedating calmer derived from the valerian plant. This powerful ingredient maintains calmness in anxious, excitable and highly-strung horses. The non-drowsy formula means performance and focus are unaffected.
From £9.50 for 250ml
01522 529206
Mastacare natural herbal calmer
This herbal supplement is ideal for excitable horses or those that become unsettled when stabled for long periods. It includes natural valerian root, hops and yeast.
£11 for 400g
Maxavita Maxacalm
A magnesium-based blend containing green-lipped mussel, L-tryptophan and soothing herbs, it helps take the edge off sharp and nervous horses without losing sparkle.
£29.85 for 900g
01270 530930
NAF Five Star Magic
This supplement contains herbs and bio-available magnesium, which are known to help reduce anxiety, support concentration and learning. It has been independently trialled, showing a reduction in anxiety with no sedation. BETA Innovation Award Winner, 2019. It is available in liquid or powder.
From £23.99 for 750g
0800 373106
Nettex VIP Keep Kalm
This vet-approved formula of natural casein and chelated magnesium supports concentration and well being. Ideal for use in all horses in winter months particularly during the stresses of firework season and long-term stabling.
£49.37 for 2kg
01283 524222
Nupafeed MAH Liquid
This supplement targets stressful and difficult behaviour by improving magnesium absorption without causing acid-base disruption. FEI compliant.
From £35 for 1l
01438 861 900
NutriScience Anxikalm
A nutritional powdered supplement to help calm excitable horses in stressful conditions. Safe to use in competition horses, the key ingredients are L-tryptophan, which converts to serotonin and decreases anxiety, as well as B vitamins and magnesium.
£36.99 for 1.2kg
+ 353 (0)51 304 010
Omega Zencalm
This supplement provides nutritional support to help with anxiety, stress and excitability. It is packed with powerful herb extracts, including brewers yeast, bio-available magnesium and liquorice, along with a variety of B vitamins.
£27.99 for 900g
01798 817603
Supreme Products Defuse
A vitamin, magnesium and amino acid-based supplement that helps calm nervous animals. Designed to be used as an “on-the-day” calmer, it can be given when you feel it is required without build up.
From £8.75 for 80ml
01377 229050
TopSpec Calmer
This calmer is suitable for horses demonstrating anxious behaviour, particularly those that cannot cope with stressful situations such as showing, travelling or competing. It contains a pure protected yeast, MOS, B vitamins, magnesium, tryptophan and sepiolite clay.
£29.95 for 3kg
Vital Equine Vita Calm
This calmer contains a blend of crucial nutrients, including magnesium, which is involved in the maintenance of a healthy nervous system and appetite. A blend of B vitamins are included for correct release of carbohydrate, helping to maintain blood sugar levels, and to help maintain the integrity of the nervous system.
£26.50 for 1kg
01270 530930
