



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Skin and coat supplements for horses provide additional nutritional to support healthy skin and promote a shiny coat. Healthy skin is important as it’s the body’s barrier to the harmful outside world – it protects your horse from his environment, including sunlight, insects, bacteria and bad weather.

Having a healthy skin is a great advantage especially if you bath your horse regularly, which puts the skin at increased risk, or he is prone to itchy skin. Additionally, coat condition is a sign over overall health, so if you can get your horse looking shiny you know you are at least headed in the right direction.

Common ingredients found in skin and coat supplements for horses include:

Omega-3

Omega-6

Biotin

If you compete with your horse then it is important you make sure any supplements you use do not contain any prohibited substances.

Skin and coat supplements for horses: what are your options?

Here is a selection of the best skin and coat supplements for horses that are currently available below in our alphabetical list, which includes the manufacturers’ descriptions of their products…

NB: Cost per day has been calculated using the maintenance measure for a 500kg horse in light work (where there was variation) and the RRP of the smallest available tub. Some products require you to feed a loading dose, which will increase the cost per daily measure, while buying a larger tub will likely decrease it – these costs per day are a guide only.

Aloeride

Form: Powder | Sizes: Carton of 30 sachets | RRP: £55.20 | Daily measure: One sachet | Cost per day: £1.84 |

This easy-to-feed, taste-free aloe vera supplement solution supports healthy skin and a glossy coat.

View Aloeride at ebay.co.uk

Audevard Hoof Biotine

Form: Liquid | Sizes: 1kg, 5kg, 12kg | RRP: £54.90 for 1kg | Daily measure: 25g | Cost per day: £1.37 |

This biotin supplement is designed to provide nutritional support for the hoof, coat, mane and tail hair.

View Audevard Hoof Biotine at viovet.co.uk

Baileys Outshine

Form: Powder | Sizes: 6kg, 20kg | RRP: £15 for 6.5kg | Daily measure: 450g | Cost per day: £1.04 |

This high-oil supplement provides a blend of linseed and soya oils to give a balance of omega-3 and -6 for supple skin and a soft shiny coat. It also contains supporting antioxidants to help the body utilise the oil more efficiently.

View Baileys Outshine at amazon.co.uk

BSC SeaBuckthorn

Form: Liquid | Sizes: 5l | RRP: £70 | Daily measure: 90ml | Cost per day: £1.26 |

Described as highly palatable, this natural plant extract provides more than 190 active nutrients and the Latin name of the plant literally translates to “horse that shines”. Omega oils support the immune system, soothe irritation and promote a glossy coat – this contains omegas -3, -6 -9, and the rare -7.

Cavalor OilMega

Form: Liquid | Sizes: 2l, 10l | RRP: £44.99 for 2l | Daily measure: 50ml | Cost per day: £1.12 |

This blend of oils is high in omega-3 complements the diet of most horses and has a proliferative effect on the gut flora of the horse, which improves feed digestibility and helps stimulate the immune system.

View Cavalor OilMega at viovet.co.uk

Foran Equine Kentucky Karron Oil

Form: Liquid | Sizes: 4.5l, 20l | RRP: £16.95 for 4.5l | Daily measure: 60ml | Cost per day: £0.23 |

This oil contains quality readily absorbed omega-3, -6 and -9 to support digestive function and overall well-being. This balanced ratio of essential fatty acids helps to support skin and coat condition, so it is ideal for horses with dry skin and a dull coat.

Feedmark EquiDermis

Form: Powder | Sizes: 5kg, 10kg, 20kg | RRP: £52.99 for 5kg | Daily measure: 157.5g | Cost per day: £1.67 |

EquiDermis works from the inside out, providing essential nutrients for strong, resilient skin and a glossy coat. It is specifically formulated to provide natural support for horses with fly bite sensitivity or skin that is challenged by wet, damp or muddy conditions.

The Golden Paste Company TurmerItch

Form: Pellets | Sizes: 2kg | RRP: £59.99 | Daily measure: 50g | Cost per day: £1.50 |

TurmerItch combines key ingredients, including neem, red bush tea and chamomile, to help provide relief from itching and soothe the skin by promoting a healthy skin and coat. It also contains turmeric and micronised linseed to help produce a high shine to the horse’s coat.

View The Golden Paste Company TurmerItch at viovet.co.uk

Hi Form Oxydane

Form: Powder | Sizes: 1kg, 2kg, 5kg, 10kg | RRP: £80 for 1kg | Daily measure: 15g | Cost per day: £1.20 |

Oxydane contains more than 60 active ingredients that promote coat and skin health, concentration and focus, hoof health, as well as supporting the immune and digestive system. Also contains electrolytes.

Horse First Cuppra

Form: Liquid | Sizes: 1l, 2.5l | RRP: £14.95 for 1l | Daily measure: 30ml | Cost per day: £0.45 |

This supplement has a high copper availability for coat and conditioning. It is recommended that you give a course of Cuppra if you notice your horse’s coat is not looking as healthy as it should. It can also be added to drinking water of horses on grass.

View Horse First Cuppra at viovet.co.uk

NAF D-itch

Form: Powder | Sizes: 780g, 2.4kg | RRP: £30.99 for 780g | Daily measure: 28–39g | Cost per day: From £1.11 |

This supplement contains naturally sourced antioxidants to efficiently flush out the build up of free radicals associated with itchy irritated skin. It also includes herbs and nutrients to support strong healthy skin from within.

View NAF D-itch at viovet.co.uk

Rowen Barbary Vitel 2000E

Form: Liquid | Sizes: 5l, 25l | RRP: £16.90 for 5l | Daily measure: 25–125ml | Cost per day: From £0.08 |

This high-oil formula contains vitamin E to encourage efficient oil utilisation. It is suited to horses requiring condition, stamina and healthy coat shine, including those prone to EGUS, tying-up, laminitis and PSSM.

Saracen KER EO∙3

Form: Liquid | Sizes: 946ml | RRP: £70.95 | Daily measure: 30ml | Cost per day: £2.25 |

A source of omega-3 fatty acids derived from marine sources that are more readily digested and absorbed ready for utilisation. It can be particularly useful for those affected by seasonal skin irritations and reactions.

View Saracen KER EO-3 at amazon.co.uk

Science Supplements Skin & Coat

Form: Powder | Sizes: 1.47kg | RRP: £39.99 | Daily measure: 49g | Cost per day: £1.33 |

Containing 13 different essential nutrients, including omega-3 fatty acids, that promote both a shiny coat and healthy skin and have been shown to help with insect bite sensitivity. It also includes zinc, which can increase hair growth.

View Science Supplements Skin & Coat at viovet.co.uk

Synovium pure linseed oil

Form: Liquid | Sizes: 1l, 5l | RRP: £12.99 for 1l | Daily measure: 60ml | Cost per day: £0.78 |

This supplement aims to nourish from the inside out. It is a rich source of omega-3 and -6 for optimal skin and coat health.

View Synovium linseed oil at amazon.co.uk

TopSpec All-in-One

Form: Powder | Sizes: 4kg, 9kg, 20kg | RRP: £34.50 for 4kg | Daily measure: 100g | Cost per day: £0.86 |

This caramel flavoured broad-spectrum supplement contains biotin, vitamin A, copper, iodine, zinc, and certain amino acids that all contribute to a supple skin and shiny coat.

View TopSpec All-In-One at viovet.co.uk

