Medicated horse shampoos and washes usually have antibacterial or antifungal properties. They can be used to relieve itching and help to prevent reoccurrence of inflammation and infection. Lots of natural ingredients are used in medicated horse shampoos, of which tea tree is the most common ingredient due to the benefits of its antibacterial, antifungal and anti-inflammatory properties. If your horse is particularly sensitive, it would be worth considering a shampoo specially formulated for sensitive skin.

Best medicated horse shampoos

Cavalor Derma Wash

Sizes: 500ml | Washes per bottle: 15–20 | RRP: £17 |

A medicated and pH balanced shampoo containing Chlorhexidine for improved skin hygiene and a healthy coat. May also be used as a detergent in the washing machine or on tack to prevent cross infection. Perfect before clipping or for horses with flaky skin, dull coats or skin problems.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

In the US? View now at chewy.com

Shapley’s Medi-Care medicated shampoo

Sizes: 8oz, 32oz, 1gal | RRP: £10.49 for 8oz |

Gentle enough for daily use to help maintain healthy skin, the blend of tea tree and lemongrass oils in this Shapley’s formula creates a natural antibacterial, antifungal shampoo.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or equus.co.uk

In the US? View at amazon.com

NAF Naturalintx Teatree Oil Shampoo

Sizes: 500ml, 1l, 5l | Washes per bottle: 25 from 500ml | RRP: £10.50 for 500ml |

Care for your horse’s coat with this natural cleansing formula. Ideal for frequent use.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk, naylors.com or gooutdoors.co.uk

In the US? View now at us.sportsdirect.com

Carr & Day & Martin Gallop Medicated Shampoo

Sizes: 500ml | Washes per bottle: 5–10 | RRP: £10.25 |

Deep cleaning, medicated shampoo with added coat conditioners. Gallop Medicated Shampoo is a hight specification formula ideal for dry, flaky, itchy, scrufy and sensitive skin. Soothes and calms irritated, sore, damaged and sensitive skin. The pH neutral formula contains natural oils that helps soften and lift scabs and dandruff. Provides exceptional conditioning, noticeably softer hair and shiny coat.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, equus.co.uk, naylors.com or sportsdirect.com

Dermoline Medicated Shampoo

Sizes: 500ml, 5l | Washes per bottle: Unavailable | RRP: £9.15 for 500ml |

This antibacterial shampoo contains added conditioner that helps to prevent skin flaking and scurf.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, equus.co.uk or naylors.com

Equine America Fungatrol No Rinse Body Wash

Sizes: 500ml | Washes per bottle: 10 | RRP: £15.99 |

Full description: Fungatrol No Rinse Body wash is a non-irritant no-rinse wash, with powerful plant-based ingredients. Perfect during the winter months if your horse has dry or flaky skin.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, equine-america.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

Hy Equestrian Magic Tingle Tea Tree Shampoo

Sizes: 500ml, 5l | Washes per bottle: 25 from 500ml | RRP: £9.99 for 500ml |

This antibacterial shampoo contains a fusion of natural tea tree oil, peppermint extracts and avocado oil. Its gentle yet effective cleaning action will ensure optimum coat and skin condition. Rich in vitamins and antioxidants.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or equus.co.uk

WildWash Equine Natural Medicated Horse Shampoo

Sizes: 300ml, 1l, 5l | Washes per bottle: 10 from 300ml | RRP: £14.95 for 300ml |

Our WildWash Equine Natural Medicated Horse Shampoo for Irritated Skin uses a combination of Juniper, Manuka and Lemongrass to help reduce pain and swelling of bites, soothe muscle pain, maintain the balance of moisture to the skin to help prevent dry patches or flaking and encourage hair growth.

In the UK? View now at viovet.co.uk or notonthehighstreet.com

Leovet Tea Tree Body Wash Sizes: 500ml | Washes per bottle: 10–14 | RRP: £10.20 | The healthy ingredients of tea-tree oil are directly transmitted to the coat skin and hair during washing. The Shampoo soothes itching and reduces the inclination to scratch. It also has a sebum regulating effect and protects from blocked pores especially in the saddle area. Skin and hair receive optimal nourishment and a brilliant silky shine. A long-lasting fragrance doubles as a fly repellent. In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or equus.co.uk Wahl Tea Tree Shampoo Sizes: 500ml, 5l | Washes per bottle: Unavailable | RRP: £7.99 | Designed to gently comfort the skin as it cleans. The tea tree shampoo gently removes dirt,

grease, and odours, whilst rejuvenating the hair as it cleans. The formula includes tea tree

extract to sooth and cool. In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, wahl.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or equus.co.uk

Smart Grooming Peppermint Shampoo

Sizes: 500ml, 5l | Washes per bottle: 50 from 500ml | RRP: £11.95 for 500ml |

This deep-cleansing shampoo contains added peppermint oils, which cut through the grease and dirt to promote healthy skin and a hydrated coat. It can be used neat or diluted directly onto the coat.

Showmaster Natural Power Horse Care Soap

Sizes: 100g | Washes per bar: Unavailable | RRP: £8.99 |

Natural, handmade soap bar for cleaning and care of long and short hair, as well as for supportive care in case of mud fever, sweet itch or skin irritations. 100 % natural ingredients. Skin-soothing care formula of olive, coconut, jojoba, tea tree oil, camomile and medicinal clay. Tip: The small jute bag makes it easier to exfoliate dry skin when washing. 100g.

