Many horses have sensitive skin, so if your horse has a tendency to react to topical products, such as general use horse shampoos, it’s worth seeking out a more gentle shampoo that’s specifically formulated for horses with sensitive skin. The best shampoos for sensitive horses tend to be made of natural products and contain soothing agents, such as lavender or aloe vera.
In addition to bathing your horse, you can also feed a skin and coat supplement to further improve the quality of his coat.
Best shampoos for horses with sensitive skin
NAF Love the Skin He’s In Skin Wash
Sizes: 1l, 2l | Washes per bottle: 25 from 1l | RRP: £23.10 for 1l | Review: 10/10 |
This natural skin wash is a gentle unique blend of herbal ingredients, including teatree oil, is designed to help support damaged or challenged skin affected by lumps, bumps, rashes or mild irritations. It can be used as a hot towel wash, as a cold wash or applied directly to the skin in a concentrated form to address specific areas requiring attention.
This NAF wash scored 10/10 in our independent testing scheme – read the full review.
View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, naylors.com, rideawaystore.com or equus.co.uk
Hy Equestrian Lavender Wash
Sizes: 500ml | Washes per bottle: 25 | RRP: £9.99 |
This gentle lavender wash is ideal for using following exercise to help cool, calm and aid rapid recovery. It doesn’t need rinsing off and contains no hidden detergents or soaps.
View now at viovet.co.uk
Science Supplements Aloe Vera Shampoo
Sizes: 500ml | Washes per bottle: 20 | RRP: £11.99 |
This shampoo is designed to provide optimal moisture balance and support a healthy, shiny coat. It is suitable for horses with sensitive skin, dry and damaged hair and has a calming effect on sensitive skin. Active ingredients include aloe vera, D-panthenol and wheat protein, which provide optimal moisture balance for coat quality. It can be used as a warm water wash, hot towel wash for a deep clean, cold water wash for a refreshing cleanse or a concentrated wash for areas requiring specific attention.
View now at viovet.co.uk
WildWash Equine Gentle Natural Horse Shampoo
Sizes: 300ml, 1l, 5l | Washes per bottle: 10 from 300ml | RRP: £14.95 for 300ml |
This shampoo is designed for horses with sensitive skin and foals. It contains no essential oils and the aloe vera, marshmallow root and evening primrose oil have been carefully chosen to help soothe and revitalise the skin and coat while hydrating and maintaining the moisture balance.
View now at viovet.co.uk or notonthehighstreet.com
Leovet 5-Star Biotin Body Wash
Sizes: 500ml | Washes per bottle: 10–14 | RRP: £10.20 |
This silicone-free body wash contains biotin, which forms the protein keratin – this is the basic substance in hair growth so in turn strengthens the hair structure and hair roots. This fast-cleaning and refreshing wash leaves skin healthy and hair full of volume and shine.
View now at viovet.co.uk or rideawaystore.com
Showmaster Sensitive Shampoo
Sizes: 500ml | Washes per bottle: Unavailable | RRP: £6.99 |
This skin-friendly shampoo cleans gently but thoroughly. It’s pH-neutral, gives hair, mane and tail a silky shine and comes in a practical pump bottle.
Smart Grooming Lavender Shampoo
Sizes: 500ml, 5l | Washes per bottle: 8–10 from 500ml | RRP: £11.95 for 500ml |
This shampoo contains essential lavender oil, which help to gently soothe, moisturise and condition sensitive skin, while removing dirt or grease, leaving the coat healthy, shiny and smelling great.
View now at equus.co.uk or rideawaystore.com
Wahl Aloe Soothe Shampoo
Sizes: 500ml, 5l | Washes per bottle: Unavailable | RRP: £7.99 for 500ml |
Formulated to be extremely gentle on a horse’s coat, this shampoo gently removes dirt, grease, stains, and odours. The formula includes aloe vera gel, which is ideal for sensitive skin.
View now at wahl.co.uk or amazon.co.uk
Nathalie Horse Care Salt Shampoo
Sizes: 500ml | Washes per bottle: 10–20 | RRP: £19.40 |
This shampoo has a soothing effect on irritated, dry, and scaly skin. It conditions the coat, leaving it soft and shiny.
Hawkins Organic Best In Show
Sizes: 500ml, 1l, 2.5l, 5l | Washes per bottle: Unavailable | RRP: From £11.50 |
This shampoo contains organic peppermint essential oils that are renowned for their antibacterial and cleansing properties. It is pH balanced, which makes it suitable for horses with sensitive skin and mild enough for regular use. It is made in Suffolk, contains organic essential oils and no harsh chemicals.
