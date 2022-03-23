



Many horses have sensitive skin, so if your horse has a tendency to react to topical products, such as general use horse shampoos, it’s worth seeking out a more gentle shampoo that’s specifically formulated for horses with sensitive skin. The best shampoos for sensitive horses tend to be made of natural products and contain soothing agents, such as lavender or aloe vera.

In addition to bathing your horse, you can also feed a skin and coat supplement to further improve the quality of his coat.

Best shampoos for horses with sensitive skin

NAF Love the Skin He’s In Skin Wash

Sizes: 1l, 2l | Washes per bottle: 25 from 1l | RRP: £23.10 for 1l | Review: 10/10 |

This natural skin wash is a gentle unique blend of herbal ingredients, including teatree oil, is designed to help support damaged or challenged skin affected by lumps, bumps, rashes or mild irritations. It can be used as a hot towel wash, as a cold wash or applied directly to the skin in a concentrated form to address specific areas requiring attention.

This NAF wash scored 10/10 in our independent testing scheme – read the full review.

Hy Equestrian Lavender Wash

Sizes: 500ml | Washes per bottle: 25 | RRP: £9.99 |

This gentle lavender wash is ideal for using following exercise to help cool, calm and aid rapid recovery. It doesn’t need rinsing off and contains no hidden detergents or soaps.

Science Supplements Aloe Vera Shampoo

Sizes: 500ml | Washes per bottle: 20 | RRP: £11.99 |