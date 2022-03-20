19 shampoos that will get your horse whiter than white





So many equestrians vow to never buy a grey because they can be a nightmare to keep clean – but with the help of the best whitening shampoos for horses it’s possible to remove stains and yellowing. All-purpose horse shampoos are great for deep cleans, but when you have a grey a whitening shampoo is likely to bring out the best in your horse’s coat.

The best whitening shampoos aren’t just for grey horses either, they can work wonders on white markings, too. If you don’t have time or it’s too cold to bath your horse, you can also use water-free stain removers, which work in a similar way to dry shampoo for humans.

When choosing the best whitening horse shampoo for your horse, it’s worth noting the size of the bottle (or bar) and how many washes it delivers – we’ve asked for the number of washes when used as recommended. This will also give you a guide as to how much to use – most good shampoos don’t require you to use too much at a time, and following the guidance will save you money and prevent wastage.

Best whitening shampoos for horses

Carr & Day & Martin Gallop Stain Removing Shampoo

Sizes: 500ml | Washes per bottle: 5–10 | RRP: £8.65 | Review: 9/10 |

This shampoo is formulated to target stubborn ingrained grass and stable stains. It is an extra-thick, concentrated formula with powerful stain-removing properties.

This Carr & Day & Martin shampoo scored 9/10 as part of our independent testing scheme – read the full review.

Smart Grooming Deep Purple Shampoo

Sizes: 500ml, 5l | Washes per bottle: 50 from 500ml | RRP: £11.95 for 500ml | Review: 9/10 |

This shampoo is designed to lift and neutralise discolouration while also effectively cleaning any dirt or debris from the hair or skin. Its colour enhancing properties help to brighten white coats while adding shine. Made with lavender essential oils, it it suitable for horses with sensitive skin.

This Smart Grooming shampoo scored 9/10 as part of our independent testing scheme – read the full review.

Hy Equestrian Magic Dazzle Whitening Shampoo

Sizes: 500ml, 5l | Washes per bottle: 25 from 500ml | RRP: £9.50 for 500ml |

This shampoo is described as fast-acting with a whitening formula to combat yellowing hair. It contains avocado, lavender and wheat germ extracts to protect and repair the coat from damage.

WildWash Equine Natural Whitening Horse Shampoo

Sizes: 300ml, 1l, 5l | Washes per bottle: 10 from 300ml | RRP: £16.95 for 300ml | This natural shampoo uses a blue pigment derived from the chamomile flower combined with lavender and ylang ylang. This unique natural whitener is formulated for white, grey and palomino coats, manes and tails.

NAF Show Off Sizes: 500ml, 2l | Washes per bottle: 20 from 500ml | RRP: £9.45 for 500ml | Review: 8/10 | This shampoo, cleans, shines and smells great. It is designed to make coloured coats brighter and grey coats whiter. This NAF shampoo scored 8/10 as part of our independent testing scheme – read the full review.

Shapley's Equitone Whitening Shampoo Sizes: 32oz | Washes per bottle: Unavailable | RRP: £21.99 | This whitening shampoo removes stains from grey coats and adds an optical brightness to all coat colours.

Science Supplements Bright White Shampoo

Sizes: 500ml | Washes per bottle: 20 | RRP: £11.99 |

This colour-enhancing, mild and gentle wash is suitable for horses with sensitive skin. The balanced formula – that can also be used on coloured coats – cleans without bleaching and is rich in keratin, which has a calming and moisturising effect on sensitive skin.

Supreme Products Blue Shampoo



Sizes: 500ml, 1l, 5l | Washes per bottle: Unavailable | RRP: £11.40 for 500ml |

This shampoo formulated to produce a white and bright finish to grey and white coats. It also adds colour definition and a lustrous finish to bay, brown and black coats.

Fouganza Stain Remover Shampoo

Sizes: 500ml | Washes per bottle: 5–10 | RRP: £4.99 |

This shampoo has been designed for washing light coats, manes, tails and markings.

Cavalor Bianco Wash

Sizes: 500ml | Washes per bottle: 20–30 | RRP: £23.50 |

This pH balanced shampoo removes stains rather than mask them.

Leovet Shiny White Stain Eraser Shampoo Sizes: 500ml | Washes per bottle: 10–14 | RRP: £12.20 | This natural shampoo gently cleanses and has a natural whitening effect that helps to prevent yellow discolourations and vanish stains. It contains natural protein from the African moringa tree that prevents new stains for up to two days, while lipid regulators ensure the moisture balance in the skin and leave the hair white, healthy and glossy. It also contains anti-static agents that work as a detangler, making hair easier to comb.

Equine America Whitening Shampoo Sizes: 1l | Washes per bottle: 20 | RRP: £12.50 | This natural whitening and colour-enhancing shampoo contains charcoal violet, argan oil and coconut cleansers that naturally highlight the coat whatever the colour.

Wahl Diamond White Shampoo Sizes: 500ml, 5l | Washes per bottle: Unavailable | RRP: £7.99 for 500ml | Designed to enhance white, grey and coats with light tones. Excellent for removing dirt and grease stains, the shampoo features white enhancers to revitalise and boost the natural pigmentation of the coat for a dazzling finish. Formula includes extracts of cucumber, passionflower, lemon, and lime.

Cowboy Magic Shine In Yellowout Sizes: 16oz, 32oz | Washes per bottle: Not available | RRP: £12 for 16oz | This stain-removing shampoo neutralises yellow stains and brightens hair of all colours. It doesn't contain any bleaches or peroxides but instead uses optical brighteners.

HorseHealth Brite Whites shampoo Sizes: 500ml, 1l, 4l | Washes per bottle: Not available | RRP: £11.50 for 500ml | This shampoo from HorseHealth can be used neat on stains or diluted as normal shampoo. It's ideal for greys, coloureds and those dirty white socks.

Veredus Blue Snow shampoo Sizes: 500ml | Washes per bottle: Not available | RRP: £21 | This product has been specifically designed for grey and white coats. It removes dirt and stable stains while helping to restore your horse's natural colour to his coat.

Honest Horse White + Bright Soap Bar

Sizes: 230g | Washes per bar: 10–15 | RRP: £13.95 |

This 100% natural, cruelty-free, palm-oil free, vegan shampoo bar is formulated for greys and coloured horses. It is made with a blend of coconut oil, alkanet root, lavender, rosemary and lemongrass to help lift stains and get whites clean again. It has 100% biodegradable packaging, leaves no trace behind and is suitable for all skin types.

Hawkins Organic Blanc Canvas shampoo

Sizes: 500ml, 1l, 2.5l, 5l | Washes per bottle: Unavailable | RRP: £11.95 for 500ml |

This shampoo gently removes dirt and stains to leave your horses coat clean and nourished. It is made in Suffolk and contains organic essential oils and no harsh chemicals.

Nathalie Horse Care All White Shampoo

Sizes: 500ml, 5l | Washes per bottle: 10–20 from 500ml | RRP: £19.40 for 500ml |

This mild but efficient shampoo removes discolouration and dirt. It contains aloe vera, which protects the skin from drying out and adds moisture.

Showmaster Glamorous White Shampoo

Sizes: 500ml | Washes per bottle: Unavailable | RRP: £8.99 |

This shampoo is formulated for horses with particularly light-coloured coats. It cleans and removes stubborn stains without chlorine.

