Finding the best anti-rub vests for horses to go under your horse’s stable rug or turnout rug can be the difference between him having a bald chest (and you pulling your own hair out in the process) and being able to rug him without worry.

A lot of anti-rub vests for horses on the market are quite similar when it comes to materials and coverage. So when considering the different options out there we really took into consideration how practical each vest was to live with long-term.

Our reviewers used these vests on their own horses and gave extra weighting to vests that were easy to clean, durable and, most importantly, stayed in place.

If you’re looking for something that does more than just prevent rubs, check out the best hoods for horses, which also help protect the mane from rubbing and keep your horse clean before a show.

Best anti-rub vests for horses: H&H’s quick guide

Best value anti-rub vest: Snuggy Hoods Shoulder Guard

Best anti-rub vest for non-conventional sized horses: Bossy’s Bib

Best anti-rub vest for horses who need extra padding: Supreme Products Padded Bib

Best anti-rub vest for horses who overheat: LeMieux Anti-Rub Bib

Snuggy Hoods Shoulder Guard

Colours: Navy

Sizes: XS–XXL

H&H Rating: 10/10, H&H Approved

Reasons to buy

Cost-effective

Straightforward, and very easy to use

Can be used on a wet horse

Reasons to avoid

No additional fastenings, so although it didn’t move too much in testing it will move with the rug it’s attached to

This vest delivers exactly as promised, offering reliable protection under any rug or hood. It includes a loop at the chest to secure it to the rug but doesn’t require any additional clips, straps, or buckles.

It was tested for H&H by international dressage rider Rob Waine, who said: “It fitted really well and prevented any rubbing. I can’t fault it in its performance. It did the job and was easy to use — and really fantastic value!” Rob added.

Read H&H’s independent Snuggy Hoods Shoulder Guard review.

Bossy’s Bib

Colours: Black, navy, white, burgundy or bottle green

Sizes: 9 size options or can be made to measure

H&H Rating: 8/10

Reasons to buy

Can be made to measure

Bespoke offerings for non-standard sizings

High-quality material, good for horses with sensitive skin

Reasons to avoid

Front-tab could be more robust

This simple bib is made of hardwearing material, washes well and is more than effective.

“The tab at the front looked like it might come off with longer use,” Rob noted when testing the product. Although the need didn’t arise to test it, Bossy Bib’s also offer an alteration service. On request, they also can provide bibs with velcro front fastenings for head shy horses and made to measure bibs for Arabs, miniatures and other non-standard sizes.

The silky breathable layer can be worn under stable or turnout rugs and is available in a wide range of colours and sizes.

Read H&H’s independent Bossy’s Bib review.

Supreme Products Padded Bib

Colours: Black

Sizes: XS–XL

Reasons to buy

Really good wither protection

Allows good range of movement

Extra padding makes it good for skinnier horses

Reasons to avoid

Higher price point

This premium, triple-layered bib from Supreme Products will protect the withers, shoulders and chest area. It has a satin outer and inner that smoothes the coat, with a padded foam inner for comfort and protection. It is exceptionally light and comfortable and will moves with the horse. It’s especially good at provided a bit of bulk for horses who’ve lost a bit of weight and whose rugs slip back as a result.

LeMieux Anti-Rub Bib

Colours: Black

Sizes: XXS–XXL

Reasons to buy

Roomier fit

Breathable, good for horses who overheat

Wither protection

Reasons to avoid

Costly, but the added features are worth it

This LeMieux bib is made from friction-free polyester combined with four-way stretch bamboo chest and a merino wither guard. I’ve used this bib on one of my own horses and can attest that it works well. However, what really drew me to this one was the roomier fit. My horse was quite sensitive to heat, and this fit and fabric allowed greater airflow and didn’t seem to irritate him as much. While it is a looser fit, it fastens across the girth area and has a front tab so stays nicely in place.

WeatherBeeta Stretch Shoulder Guard

Colours: Navy or black

Sizes: Pony – full

H&H Rating: 9/10, H&H Approved

Reasons to buy

Nice, thicker material

It washes well

No additional or unnecessary straps

Reasons to avoid

The full-size might be too tight on some plus-sized horses

This Weatherbeeta shoulder guard is very easy to use. It’s a very snug fit and simply slips over the head and attaches at the girth area with touch tape. If you have a smaller or larger horse, try the quilted version, which offers more size options.

“It was really easy to put on, and is a great option if you want a thicker material,” said Rob.

Read H&H’s independent WeatherBeeta Stretch Shoulder Guard review.

Shires Anti-Rub Stretch Vest

Colours: Black

Sizes: Pony – extra-full

Reasons to buy

Easy to fit, and fits as expected

Allows good range of movement

Very soft material

Reasons to avoid

Might not fit very small, or very large horses

This Shires vest is simple to fit and is made from a stretchy fabric, goes on over the horse’s head and is secured using an elasticated velcro surcingle that fastens round the girth area. Although it’s another with quite a snug fit, the material is soft and doesn’t restrict the horse’s if you get the right size. The Velcro strap will need to be kept clean for long-term use and the seam at the wither might irritate some horses.

Masta Stretch Shoulder Bib

Colours: Burgundy

Sizes: S–XL

Reasons to buy

Wide cut at the base of the neck

Ease of use

Breathable

Reasons to avoid

Sizes don’t cover ponies under 12hh or horses over 17hh

Another straightforward, over-the-head, snug bib. It has a nice wide cut at the base of the neck which makes it a good option for horses with a big chest. It fits really well and is made from a friction-free material. It fits true to size, although for horses between sizes we recommend sizing up.

Why do horses get rug rubs?

Horses can get rubbed by their rugs for a number of reasons, but the main problem is poor fit. A rug can rub if it’s too tight or too loose and this is common on the shoulders and chest, so rugs often have silky linings to reduce the friction – or you have the option of using anti-rub vests designed for horses. A rug that sits heavily on the withers can also rub, which is why many rugs feature designs that help to relieve pressure in this area.

How do I stop my horse rubbing his chest?

Start by ensuring their rug fits well, with no tightness around the chest and shoulders. Using anti-rub vests for horses or a shoulder guard made from a soft material will reduce friction. Regular grooming helps remove dirt and loose hair that can cause irritation, while adding fleece liners or padding in problem areas can provide extra protection. It’s also helpful to rotate rugs and use lighter ones when possible. Finer coats are more susceptible to rubbing under heavier rugs. Lastly, monitor your horse’s skin for any signs of irritation and treat any sore spots promptly to prevent further rubbing.

How do you get rid of rubs on horses?

First identify and remove the cause of the rub, such as an ill-fitting rug or tack. Gently clean the affected area, then apply a soothing cream like aloe vera or a skin balm to promote healing. Allow the skin time to recover by minimising the use of rugs or equipment on the irritated spot. To prevent future rubs, ensure all gear fits properly and consider using anti-rub vests or fleece-lined rugs for added protection for tour horses. Monitor the rubs for signs of infection, and consult a vet if needed.

