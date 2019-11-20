Bossy’s Bib review

Bossy’s Bib Score 8/10 Performance: 8/10

Fit: 8/10

Durability: 8/10

Value: 8/10 Manufacturer: Bossy’s Bibs Price as reviewed: £25

Welcome to our group test of shoulder guards. All of the shoulder guards in this group test have been put through their paces by professional dressage rider Rob Waine. Find out what he thought below.

Official description

Bossy’s Bibs are made from a silky smooth but hard-wearing fabric. They are designed to protect the shoulders, chest and withers. They allow hair regrowth and are machine washable, simply to fit and come in a huge range of sizes. Available in navy, black, green, burgundy and white.

First impressions

It didn’t feel as smooth as it looked, but I was still keen to try it as it was a nice, simple design.

Overview of performance

This came up smaller than expected for the size, but it was really good quality material and did prevent rubbing. It was really easy to put on and attach to the rug. The tab at the front looked like it might come off with longer use.

Rob’s likes and dislikes

It was easy and simple, yet very effective.