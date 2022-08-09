



Equilibrium Field Relief fly rug Score 9/10 Performance: 9/10

Style: 9/10

Fit: 8/10

Ease of use: 7/10

Durability: 9/10

Value: 9/10 Pros Anti-rub lining on the neck and shoulders

Full belly guard

Ear holes to keep neck up are effective

Plastic-coated fillet string Cons Lots of neck fastenings can be fiddly Manufacturer: Equilibrium Price as reviewed: £95.00

Equilibrium Field Relief fly rug

On a first look at the Equilibrium rug it seemed to be a good fly rug – well made and with good features. It has stood up well to wear and does the overall job well. It’s lightweight and has also proven to be hard wearing with secure fastenings.

The rug seems to help my horse keep cool – I’ve never gone out to find him feeling hot or sweaty. It’s hard to say how much of a deterrent the colour is – you do see a few flies around, but he’s definitely not being plagued by them as he would be without a rug.

I am testing the 6ft3in fly rug on my 15.3hh horse – I’ve found it to be true to size, fit well and not restrictive. The only thing I’d like to be able to do is tighten the belly straps a little more as they’re currently on the shortest length. The material is good and there is a lining on the chest and neck, which helps to prevent rubs. It can be quite static when you take the rug off but expect that as it’s that type of material.

At the top of the neck there is a softer fabric, which helps prevent rubbing, that the horse’s ears and forelock go through. This is designed to make sure the neck stays in place and doesn’t slip down – I found this worked really well and the neck stayed securely in place throughout the day.

The chest fastens with buckles, with Velcro to secure it underneath – this combination isn’t as easy as clips, but it does give adjustability and it’s not like you’re rushing to beat the cold in the summer.

The neck has six Velcro straps to ensure it stays in place, but I found this quite a lot and rather fiddly – but, saying that, they did the job. The Velcro itself is lasting well and still looks pretty much as new after a month.

The belly guard offers really good protection, plus it means the surcingles are not lying on their belly. It has fastenings and adjustments on each side.

At the tail end of the rug, there is a long tail flap and a filet strap that is made out of strong plastic, which is strong, hardwearing and really easy to clean – a real bonus.

My horse is fairly careful and not known for trashing rugs. The rug does have a small hole through wear, but it hasn’t got any larger over time.

Verdict

This Equilibrium Field Relief fly rug is not the cheapest on the market, but I think it is definitely worth the money as it is a strong, hard-wearing and appears to be comfortable.

Who tested this fly rug?

Emily Secrett-Hill is Horse & Hound’s art editor. She’s a lifelong horse owner, having taken part in Pony Club and hunting with the Axe Vale in her early days. Emily currently shares “Hickie” with a friend and is a proud “happy hacker”.

