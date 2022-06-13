



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Premier Equine Combo Mesh Air Score 9/10 Style: 9/10

Fit: 8/10

Ease of use: 10/10 Pros Light mesh material good for warm summer days

UVA protection

Double-locking Velcro straps on neck cover Cons A little on the big side so you may have to size down Manufacturer: Premier Equine Price as reviewed: £93.00

Premier Equine Combo Mesh Air Fly Rug

I was excited to try this Premier Equine fly rug, as while being very familiar with many Premier Equine products, I hadn’t tried their rugs previously. It came in a very sturdy reusable bag which will definitely come in handy for storage when it’s not in use.

This fly rug is described as ideal for warm summer months, and is made from durable and lightweight sports mesh fabric. It definitely feels nice and lightweight and I suspect my horses won’t get too hot in it. It also offers UVA protection and is approximately 70% UV reflective which is an added bonus, plus the lining is antibacterial and anti-static. The rug is also machine washable at 30°C and comes in three colours, wine, green or blue.

I liked the quick-release chest clip – these are my favoured fastenings for rugs. They come with two fastening options, however the straps themselves are not adjustable – similar to the DefenceX rugs I’ve tested.

The rug also features a high shoulder guest, longer integrated neck cover with double-locking straps, cross surcingles, and a “supersize” tail flap.

I have heard Premier Equine rugs tend to be on the larger side, and I did find this to be the case. The 6ft3in rug that I tried was too big for my 15.2hh mare and she would definitely need to take a size down, but it did fit my 16hh mare – who fits 6ft3in nicely in brands such as Shires and Horseware – much better, although it was still a little baggy at the hind quarters. With this being the case I’ll be keeping my eye out for it slipping.

Verdict

Initial thoughts – This rug sits on the higher price bracket for a fly rug at £93, but it feels very well made – especially the buckles and surcingles – and it offers plenty of features. I particularly like the light and airy material and how soft this feels compared to some other fly rugs.

In the UK? View now at ebay.co.uk

What is a first look review?

These are our first impressions of a piece of kit or clothing based on spending some time with it. We will have had our hands on it and given it a really thorough going over before trying it on ourselves or our horses and using it. The information we can give you after this first look will give you some sense of what it’s like to use, even if it’s only an initial view. As soon as we’ve given it a more thorough test, we will update the review with a full scoring and additional thoughts.

Find out more about how Horse & Hound tests products

Who tested this fly rug?

Becky Murray started freelance writing for Horse & Hound in 2016 alongside other equestrian titles, before joining the H&H news team in July 2018. She was made senior news writer in January 2022. During her time at H&H she has reported on a broad range of topics across the equestrian industry including welfare issues, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings, rider safety, and road safety campaigns. In 2019 she attended the national Strangles Symposium and the Scottish welfare conference.

Becky was part of the home remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympic Games and the European Showjumping Championships and has reported from Morris Equestrian, the Royal Highland Show and Blair Castle International Horse Trials. She also regularly contributes to the weekly H&H podcast.

Based in north Scotland, Becky learnt to ride at the age of five. She got the showjumping bug with her 13.2hh older pony Phoenix, who used to particularly enjoy a chase-me-Charlie. She went on to compete in British Showjumping and riding club activities as a teenager with her pony Sparkle. After losing two horses in 2015 to illness and injury, Becky is now producing two Irish mares, Ruby and Chloe, and hopes to get back in the showjumping ring in the future. She also has two miniature Shetland sisters, Mootie and Poppet, who keep her on her toes.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.