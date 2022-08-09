



Premier Equine Buster Stay-Dry Super Lite fly rug Score 9/10 Style: 9/10

Fit: 8/10

Ease of use: 10/10 Pros Large tail flap

UVA protection

Waterpoof against showers

Prevents heat build-up Cons Neck cover slips slightly when grazing

Slightly on the expensive side compared to other brands Manufacturer: Premier Equine Price as reviewed: £124.00

Premier Equine Buster Stay-Dry Super Lite

My first impression of the Premier Equine Buster Stay-Dry Super Lite waterproof fly rug was it looked like a very well made rug of high quality. It comes in a very sturdy reusable bag which will definitely come in handy for storage, when it’s not in use.

This “technically advanced” waterproof fly rug boasts lots of features; it can be used day and night, and the upper waterproof section offers protection against rain showers – as well as claiming to prevent heat build-up when the sun comes out. It also provides UVA protection. This feels like a super rug for those warm summer downpours, especially if you have a lesson or show the next day and want to keep your horse dry overnight. It’s reassuring that the rug prevents heat build up, and I will be keeping an eye on how my horse feels during the higher temperatures.

The rug offers “maximum protection” against flies, midges and insects – and has an antibacterial polyester lining for “optimum protection”. I often find fly rugs tend to give off static shocks when you remove them but this rug has been anti-static treated, which will very much please both my horse and I. My mare is pictured wearing the navy trim, but the rug also comes in green and wine colours.

I particularly like the quick-release chest clips on the rug. These come with two fastening options, however the straps themselves are not adjustable – which could provide limitations on what chest sizes the rug fits.

Other features include cross surcingles, an “extra high” elasticated shoulder gusset, a long integrated neck cover with four double-locking Velcro fastenings – which appear really good quality – and a “supersize” PVC-coated tail flap. Sometimes I find large tail flaps tend to flap in the wind but my first thoughts are from the weight of the material and the length of this tail flap, I don’t expect it to flap like some of the shorter ones.

In terms of the features, the rug is comparable to the Swish Waterproof Fly Combo Turnout – which is cheaper at £89.99 – however the Premier Equine Buster Stay-Dry Super Lite does appear to be a better fit for larger built horses, whereas the Swish waterproof fly rug I tested I found more suited to narrower.

In line with the Premier Equine size guide, my 16hh Connemara x Irish sports horse mare who usually wears a 6ft3in in most brands, had to size down to a 6ft in the Buster Stay-Dry Super Lite. She had good movement in the rug and I don’t foresee any sections that are likely to rub. The neck cover comes up to her ears, though this does slip down slightly when she grazes. It’s worth noting she does comfortably take a 6ft3in in the Premier Equine Combo Mesh Air, however.

Verdict

Initial thoughts – This rug sits on the higher price bracket for a waterproof fly rug at £124, but it feels like a good quality product that I expect to last a number of summers. I really like the fastenings and how secure the rug feels.

What is a first look review?

These are our first impressions of a piece of kit or clothing based on spending some time with it. We will have had our hands on it and given it a really thorough going over before trying it on ourselves or our horses and using it. The information we can give you after this first look will give you some sense of what it’s like to use, even if it’s only an initial view. As soon as we’ve given it a more thorough test, we will update the review with a full scoring and additional thoughts.

Find out more about how Horse & Hound tests products

Who tested this fly rug?

Becky Murray started freelance writing for Horse & Hound in 2016 alongside other equestrian titles, before joining the H&H news team in July 2018. She was made senior news writer in January 2022. During her time at H&H she has reported on a broad range of topics across the equestrian industry including welfare issues, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings, rider safety, and road safety campaigns. In 2019 she attended the national Strangles Symposium and the Scottish welfare conference.

Becky was part of the home remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympic Games and the European Showjumping Championships and has reported from Morris Equestrian, the Royal Highland Show and Blair Castle International Horse Trials. She also regularly contributes to the weekly H&H podcast.

Based in north Scotland, Becky learnt to ride at the age of five. She got the showjumping bug with her 13.2hh older pony Phoenix, who used to particularly enjoy a chase-me-Charlie. She went on to compete in British Showjumping and riding club activities as a teenager with her pony Sparkle. After losing two horses in 2015 to illness and injury, Becky is now producing two Irish mares, Ruby and Chloe, and hopes to get back in the showjumping ring in the future. She also has two miniature Shetland sisters, Mootie and Poppet, who keep her on her toes.

