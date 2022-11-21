



Shires Tempest Plus Stable Rug Score 8/10 Manufacturer: Shires Equestrian Price as reviewed: £69.99

Shires Tempest Plus 100g combo stable rug

My first impressions of this Shires Tempest Plus stable rug were that it looked fairly traditional, with double buckle front fastenings, cross surcingles, a tail flap and soft filet string included. I am testing the combo version of the rug with the fixed neck and the 1200D outer looked like it would be hard-wearing.

My horse is a middleweight Irish Sport Horse who typically takes a 6ft6in rug. Both the depth and length of the rug was good on him, although I thought the neck was a little on the short side, especially when my horse put his head down to eat his hay off the floor.

The two straps on the neck section fasten with hook and loop attachments. A useful tab on the end of the webbing strap makes them easy to slip through the metal loops when putting the rug on, and easy to pull undone when taking the rug off. There is soft plush material at the top of the neck.

The cross surcingles are easy to adjust and have a rubber ring on the metal T-bar fastenings, which helps prevent them coming undone accidentally.

Verdict

Initial thoughts – All good so far and it appears to be well designed. I look forward to seeing how the Shires Tempest Plus stable rug performs.

Who tested this stable rug?

Carol Phillips is Horse & Hound’s website editor, who has ridden since childhood. She has a seven-year-old Irish Sport Horse who has put this rug to the test.

