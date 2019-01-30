WeatherBeeta ComFiTec 210D Channel Quilt Combo Neck Score 8/10 Performance: 8/10

Style: 7/10

Fit: 8/10

Value for money: 9/10 Manufacturer: WeatherBeeta Price as reviewed: £54.99

Welcome to our group test of stable rugs. All of the rugs have been thoroughly tested on the yard of professional dressage rider and trainer Rob Waine. Find out what he thought below.

Official description

The WeatherBeeta ComFiTec 210D Channel Quilt Combo Neck is a light to medium weight stable rug with a combo neck that can be folded back when not required. It has a 210 denier outer, 210T polyester lining with 110g of polyfill. The rug has an adjustable front buckle closure, twin low cross surcingles, a touch tape loop to fold back the combo neck and a tail cord.

First impressions

This rug was a good all-round fit that was true to size. I liked that the hood was non detachable.

Overview of performance

I found that this rug did not rub anywhere, all the fastening were easy to use, it was lightweight and worked really well as an under layer on a clipped horse during the cold winter months.

Likes and dislikes

I like how lightweight this rug is, making it very versatile as it can be used on its own in mild weather or under another rug when it is colder. It is not warm enough for a clipped horse in the depths of winter, but it is very good value for money.